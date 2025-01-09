Cell Point (India) Ltd Management Discussions

To

The mobile industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector of the global economy. It encompasses a wide range of businesses involved in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and servicing of mobile devices, as well as the software, services, and infrastructure that support them. Here are some key aspects of the mobile industry business:

Manufacturers: These companies design and produce mobile devices such as smartphones, feature phones, tablets, and wearables. Prominent manufacturers include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and Googles Pixel division.

Operating Systems: Mobile operating systems like iOS (Apple), Android (Google), and HarmonyOS (Huawei) are critical components. They determine the user experience and compatibility with apps.

App Development: Mobile apps are a booming business. Companies and individual developers create apps for various purposes, such as entertainment, productivity, gaming, and more. App stores like Apples App Store and Google Play provide platforms for distribution.

Telecommunications: Mobile network operators, often referred to as carriers or service providers, offer wireless connectivity services to consumers and businesses. They build and maintain the cellular infrastructure required for voice and data transmission.

Accessories: Businesses manufacture and sell mobile accessories like cases, screen protectors, chargers, headphones, and more. These products enhance the functionality and protection of mobile devices.

Retail: Mobile devices and accessories are sold through a variety of channels, including physical retail stores, online marketplaces, carrier stores, and authorized resellers.

Repair and Servicing: As mobile devices are prone to damage and wear, repair and servicing businesses provide maintenance, screen replacements, and other repairs.

Ecosystems: Companies like Apple and Google have created expansive mobile ecosystems around their devices, including services like cloud storage, app stores, digital content (e.g., music and movies), and smart home integration.

Emerging Technologies: The mobile industry is at the forefront of emerging technologies like 5G connectivity, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI).

Security: With the increasing amount of personal and sensitive data stored on mobile devices, security is a major concern. Businesses in this sector develop security solutions, antivirus software, and encryption technologies.

Environmental and Sustainability Initiatives: There is growing awareness of the environmental impact of mobile device production and disposal. Some companies are taking steps to address these concerns through recycling programs and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

Regulations and Standards: The mobile industry is subject to various regulations and standards related to spectrum allocation, network security, privacy, and competition.

Global Market: The mobile industry is truly global, with companies operating and competing on an international scale. Different regions have unique market conditions, consumer preferences, and regulatory environments.

Competition: Fierce competition exists in this industry, with companies constantly innovating to gain an edge. This competition has led to rapid advancements in technology and lower prices for consumers.

Partnerships and Alliances: Many businesses in the mobile industry form partnerships and alliances to expand their reach, improve technology, and offer bundled services.

Overall, the mobile industry is characterized by its fast pace of innovation, continuous technological advancements, and its ability to shape and influence various aspects of modern life, from communication and entertainment to business and healthcare. Its a vital sector of the global economy with a significant impact on society.

Standalone Sl.No Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Explanations 1 EBIDTA/Turnover 6% 3.6% Increased Profitability by better management of business Operations. 2 Debtors Turnover Ratio 2320.1 6 589.5 5 Improved sales for similar level of Debtors. 3 Inventory Turnover Ratio 6.44 7.08 It is almost constant comparing with last year, due to strong Purchasing pattern. 4 Interest Coverage Ratio 8.95 7.03 Increased Profitability. 5 Current Ratio 1.08 1.01 Company has enough liquid asset to cover short- term liabilities. 6 Debt Equity Ratio 2.78 3.87 Decrease in Overall Debt. 7 Operating Profit Margin(%) 3.35% 1.40% Increased Profitability by better management of business Operations. 8 Net Profit Margin( %) 2% 1% Increased Profitability by better management of business Operations. 9 Return on net worth(%) 0.40% 0.10% Increased Profitability. 10 Book Value per share(Rs) 10 10 - 11 Earnings Per Share(Rs) Basic 4.93 1.21 Increased Profitability. 12 Earnings Per Share(Rs) Diluted 4.93 1.21 Increased Profitability.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has implemented proper system for safeguarding the operations/business of the company, through which the assets are verified and frauds, errors are reduced and accounts, information connected to it are maintained such, so as to timely completion of the statements. The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company gets internal audit and verification done at regular intervals. The requirement of having internal auditor compulsory by statue in case of listed and other classes of companies as prescribed shall further strengthen the internal control measures of company.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

Your Company has undertaken employee?s development initiatives, which have very positive impact on the morale and team spirit of the employees. The company has continued to give special attention to human resources and overall development.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in the reports of the Board of Directors and Management?s discussions and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied since Company?s operations are influence by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.