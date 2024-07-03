Cell Point (India) Ltd Summary

Cell Point (India) Ltd was formerly incorporated under the name Cell Point (India) Private Limited on April 10, 2013 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh, which subsequently was converted to Cell Point (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 25, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Vijayawada. The Promoters started business as small mobile retailers in Vizag, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in the year 2001 and consequently, took over the running businesses of sole Proprietary Concerns of the Promoters, M/s. Cell Point and M/s. Mobile King as a going concern with all of their respective assets and liabilities. The Company currently sells all its products directly through 75 stores spread across Andhra Pradesh, of which 2 stores are owned properties and 73 stores are on leased properties. The Company is engaged in the business of Trading in smart phones, accessories, related products and other consumer durable electronic goods. It provides payment option such as credit/EMI facilities including UPI, vouchers, & pay on delivery to customers for buying the products. The products offerings are classified in four major categories comprising of Smart Phones and Tablets, Smart Watches, Accessories and Smart TVs. The Companys majority stores are located in the Visakhapatnam, Costa, Vijayawada and Rayalaseema Zones. It sell smart phones, tablets, mobile accessories and mobile related products and allied accessories of all the major brands including like Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Vivo, Lava, Xiaomi, Nokia, Redmi, Techno, One Plus, Gionee, VIVO, Boat, Gizmore, Fitbit, Noise, GOQii Vital etc. It also sell Smart TVs of 3 major brands, being of Xiaomi, Realme and One Plus. It offer a variety of accessories for smart phones and tablets/ ipads like Screen Guard, Memory Card, Ear Pods, Mobile Charger, Mobile Covers, Collar Neck Bank, Bluetooth earplugs, Car Charger, speakers, power banks etc. from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, etc.The Company is proposing to come out with a Public Issue by issuing 50,34,000 Equity Shares aggregating to raise capital of Rs 50.34 crore through Fresh Issue.