Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Share Price

166.99
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.99
  • Day's High175.5
  • 52 Wk High284.2
  • Prev. Close174.61
  • Day's Low166.43
  • 52 Wk Low 143.92
  • Turnover (lac)349.36
  • P/E30.98
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value71.07
  • EPS5.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,561.06
  • Div. Yield0.55
No Records Found

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

174.99

Prev. Close

174.61

Turnover(Lac.)

349.36

Day's High

175.5

Day's Low

166.43

52 Week's High

284.2

52 Week's Low

143.92

Book Value

71.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,561.06

P/E

30.98

EPS

5.64

Divi. Yield

0.55

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.80%

Non-Promoter- 19.45%

Institutions: 19.45%

Non-Institutions: 15.82%

Custodian: 3.92%

Share Price

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.47

24.06

24.07

24.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,033.47

373.27

276.6

218.93

Net Worth

1,062.94

397.33

300.67

243

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,043.89

691.78

yoy growth (%)

50.89

Raw materials

-734.3

-506.56

As % of sales

70.34

73.22

Employee costs

-46.79

-31.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

48.95

26.72

Depreciation

-14.21

-9.04

Tax paid

-18.63

-11.41

Working capital

59.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.89

Op profit growth

54.5

EBIT growth

54.66

Net profit growth

98.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,136.12

678.83

1,175.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,136.12

678.83

1,175.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

4.06

2.63

3.2

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Peer Comparison

LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ravindra Vikram Mamidipudi

Managing Director

Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi

Whole-time Director

Kalyana Srinivas Annam

Whole-time Director

Durgarao Doodeswara Kanaka Chalavadi

Independent Director

Pramod Kasat

Independent Director

Sirisha Chintapalli

Independent Director

VENKATA RAMAKRISHNA KUNISETTY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Matte Koti Bhashkara Teja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd

Summary

The business of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited was started as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sai Silks on August 10, 2005 with Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi and Jhansi Rani Chalavadi as its Partners. Subsequently, name of the Firm was changed to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) on March 4, 2008 and the status of the Firm further converted into a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 3, 2008 under the name and style of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Private Limited from the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The Company became a Public Limited Company on May 21, 2009 and the name of the Company was changed to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited.Through its four store formats, Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall, the Company offer products to various market segments including premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle income and value-fashion.The business was founded by Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi a first generation entrepreneur. The Company established its first retail store outlet in Ameerpet, Hyderabad in 2005 and merely operated to 46 stores in Southern India States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In 2011, it introduced Varamahalakshmi retail store in Chickpet, Bengaluru and further, opened a retail store Mandir in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. In 2012, Company opened the first store in Kanchipuram. On August 18, 2016, the High Court of Hyderabad sanctioned the amalgamation of I
Company FAQs

What is the Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd share price today?

The Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is ₹2561.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is 30.98 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is ₹143.92 and ₹284.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd?

Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.72%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at -4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.80 %
Institutions - 19.45 %
Public - 15.82 %

