SectorRetail
Open₹174.99
Prev. Close₹174.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹349.36
Day's High₹175.5
Day's Low₹166.43
52 Week's High₹284.2
52 Week's Low₹143.92
Book Value₹71.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,561.06
P/E30.98
EPS5.64
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.47
24.06
24.07
24.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,033.47
373.27
276.6
218.93
Net Worth
1,062.94
397.33
300.67
243
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,043.89
691.78
yoy growth (%)
50.89
Raw materials
-734.3
-506.56
As % of sales
70.34
73.22
Employee costs
-46.79
-31.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
48.95
26.72
Depreciation
-14.21
-9.04
Tax paid
-18.63
-11.41
Working capital
59.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.89
Op profit growth
54.5
EBIT growth
54.66
Net profit growth
98.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,136.12
678.83
1,175.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,136.12
678.83
1,175.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
4.06
2.63
3.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ravindra Vikram Mamidipudi
Managing Director
Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi
Whole-time Director
Kalyana Srinivas Annam
Whole-time Director
Durgarao Doodeswara Kanaka Chalavadi
Independent Director
Pramod Kasat
Independent Director
Sirisha Chintapalli
Independent Director
VENKATA RAMAKRISHNA KUNISETTY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Matte Koti Bhashkara Teja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
Summary
The business of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited was started as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sai Silks on August 10, 2005 with Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi and Jhansi Rani Chalavadi as its Partners. Subsequently, name of the Firm was changed to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) on March 4, 2008 and the status of the Firm further converted into a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated July 3, 2008 under the name and style of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Private Limited from the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The Company became a Public Limited Company on May 21, 2009 and the name of the Company was changed to Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited.Through its four store formats, Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall, the Company offer products to various market segments including premium ethnic fashion, ethnic fashion for middle income and value-fashion.The business was founded by Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi a first generation entrepreneur. The Company established its first retail store outlet in Ameerpet, Hyderabad in 2005 and merely operated to 46 stores in Southern India States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In 2011, it introduced Varamahalakshmi retail store in Chickpet, Bengaluru and further, opened a retail store Mandir in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. In 2012, Company opened the first store in Kanchipuram. On August 18, 2016, the High Court of Hyderabad sanctioned the amalgamation of I
Read More
The Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is ₹2561.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is 30.98 and 2.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd is ₹143.92 and ₹284.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -37.72%, 6 Month at -10.79%, 3 Month at 1.43% and 1 Month at -4.28%.
