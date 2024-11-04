iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Board Meeting

159.83
(1.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:54:58 PM

Sai Silks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Enclosed Results, statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash flow statements for the Quarter and Half year results for period ended September 2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have transacted the following items of business: 1. Approved the Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. 2. Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 3. Cashflow statement for the Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 4. Certified copy of Limited Review Report on the unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 2024 issued by the statutory auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Q1 Unaudited results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 To Recommend final dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have decided on the following matters: 1.Approved the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the audited financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 2. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.00 /- (50% of face value) per equity share of nominal value of Rs.2.00 each for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their just concluded meeting have, inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31st, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. The meeting of the Board of Directors held today commenced at 01.00 P.M. and concluded at 3:15 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Sai Silks: Related News

No Record Found

