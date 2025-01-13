Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.47
24.06
24.07
24.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,033.47
373.27
276.6
218.93
Net Worth
1,062.94
397.33
300.67
243
Minority Interest
Debt
464.23
525.92
347.13
279.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.9
12.79
14.54
14.54
Total Liabilities
1,539.07
936.04
662.34
536.83
Fixed Assets
416.28
379.47
249.19
227.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.68
1.31
1.77
0
Networking Capital
719.47
505.56
364.34
286.65
Inventories
723.22
689.75
476.43
366.97
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.31
2.88
1.89
2.26
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
97.19
98.65
67.95
46.03
Sundry Creditors
-62.26
-233.14
-132.56
-108.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.99
-52.58
-49.37
-19.87
Cash
401.64
49.7
47.02
22.89
Total Assets
1,539.07
936.04
662.32
536.82
