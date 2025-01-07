iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

168.88
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,043.89

691.78

yoy growth (%)

50.89

Raw materials

-734.3

-506.56

As % of sales

70.34

73.22

Employee costs

-46.79

-31.87

As % of sales

4.48

4.6

Other costs

-180.26

-99.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.26

14.44

Operating profit

82.52

53.41

OPM

7.9

7.72

Depreciation

-14.21

-9.04

Interest expense

-20.4

-18.12

Other income

1.05

0.47

Profit before tax

48.95

26.72

Taxes

-18.63

-11.41

Tax rate

-38.06

-42.72

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

30.32

15.3

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

30.32

15.3

yoy growth (%)

98.11

NPM

2.9

2.21

