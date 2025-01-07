Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,043.89
691.78
yoy growth (%)
50.89
Raw materials
-734.3
-506.56
As % of sales
70.34
73.22
Employee costs
-46.79
-31.87
As % of sales
4.48
4.6
Other costs
-180.26
-99.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.26
14.44
Operating profit
82.52
53.41
OPM
7.9
7.72
Depreciation
-14.21
-9.04
Interest expense
-20.4
-18.12
Other income
1.05
0.47
Profit before tax
48.95
26.72
Taxes
-18.63
-11.41
Tax rate
-38.06
-42.72
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
30.32
15.3
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
30.32
15.3
yoy growth (%)
98.11
NPM
2.9
2.21
