SectorRetail
Open₹325.25
Prev. Close₹318.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,683
Day's High₹352.95
Day's Low₹321
52 Week's High₹431.15
52 Week's Low₹306
Book Value₹52.4
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,556.02
P/E93.71
EPS3.41
Divi. Yield0
According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.93
34.93
33.29
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.24
158.66
110.48
85.18
Net Worth
215.17
193.59
143.77
89.54
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
972.88
787.9
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
972.88
787.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
9.94
6.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pradeep Kumar Agarwal.
Whole-time Director
Rohit Kedia
Managing Director
Shreyans Surana
Whole Time Director
Bhagwan Prasad
Nominee
Ushma Sheth Sule
Independent Director
Dhanpat Ram Agarwal
Independent Director
Richa Manoj Goyal
Independent Director
Prashant Singhania
Independent Director
Saurabh Mittal
Independent Director
Rishabh Narendra Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abinash Singh
Reports by Baazar Style Retail Ltd
Summary
Baazar Style Retail Limited was incorporated as Dwarkadas Mohanlal Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on June 3, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, at West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Baazar Style Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013 was issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, name of Company got changed to Baazar Style Retail Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 6, 2022.Baazar Style Retail are a value fashion retailer with leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in organized value retail market. The Company offer quality and affordable products under the apparels and general merchandise segments, through a chain of value retail stores. Within the apparels vertical, it offer garments for men, women, boys, girls and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.The Company in year 2014, opened its first store by the name of Style Bazaar at Berhampore, in West Bengal and thereafter opened the store in Odisha; in 2017, it opened its maiden store each in Bihar and Tripura, which increased the count of the Company to 19 stores. In 2016-17, the Company acquired Gouri Shankar Fashion House Private Limited (GSFHPL) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from April 1, 2015. In terms of the consideration, Company allotted one equity share
The Baazar Style Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is ₹2556.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is 93.71 and 6.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baazar Style Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is ₹306 and ₹431.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Baazar Style Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -14.36%, 3 Month at -16.66% and 1 Month at 1.26%.
