Summary

Baazar Style Retail Limited was incorporated as Dwarkadas Mohanlal Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on June 3, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, at West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Baazar Style Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013 was issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, name of Company got changed to Baazar Style Retail Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 6, 2022.Baazar Style Retail are a value fashion retailer with leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in organized value retail market. The Company offer quality and affordable products under the apparels and general merchandise segments, through a chain of value retail stores. Within the apparels vertical, it offer garments for men, women, boys, girls and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.The Company in year 2014, opened its first store by the name of Style Bazaar at Berhampore, in West Bengal and thereafter opened the store in Odisha; in 2017, it opened its maiden store each in Bihar and Tripura, which increased the count of the Company to 19 stores. In 2016-17, the Company acquired Gouri Shankar Fashion House Private Limited (GSFHPL) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from April 1, 2015. In terms of the consideration, Company allotted one equity share

