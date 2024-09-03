iifl-logo-icon 1
Baazar Style Retail Ltd Share Price

342.55
(7.50%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:35 PM

  • Open325.25
  • Day's High352.95
  • 52 Wk High431.15
  • Prev. Close318.65
  • Day's Low321
  • 52 Wk Low 306
  • Turnover (lac)4,683
  • P/E93.71
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value52.4
  • EPS3.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,556.02
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Baazar Style Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

325.25

Prev. Close

318.65

Turnover(Lac.)

4,683

Day's High

352.95

Day's Low

321

52 Week's High

431.15

52 Week's Low

306

Book Value

52.4

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,556.02

P/E

93.71

EPS

3.41

Divi. Yield

0

Baazar Style Retail Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Baazar Style Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baazar Style Retail closes at ₹400 on Listing Day

Baazar Style Retail closes at ₹400 on Listing Day

6 Sep 2024|03:46 PM

According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.56%

Non-Promoter- 15.64%

Institutions: 15.64%

Non-Institutions: 38.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baazar Style Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.93

34.93

33.29

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

180.24

158.66

110.48

85.18

Net Worth

215.17

193.59

143.77

89.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

972.88

787.9

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

972.88

787.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

9.94

6.49

View Annually Results

Baazar Style Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Baazar Style Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pradeep Kumar Agarwal.

Whole-time Director

Rohit Kedia

Managing Director

Shreyans Surana

Whole Time Director

Bhagwan Prasad

Nominee

Ushma Sheth Sule

Independent Director

Dhanpat Ram Agarwal

Independent Director

Richa Manoj Goyal

Independent Director

Prashant Singhania

Independent Director

Saurabh Mittal

Independent Director

Rishabh Narendra Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abinash Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baazar Style Retail Ltd

Summary

Baazar Style Retail Limited was incorporated as Dwarkadas Mohanlal Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on June 3, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, at West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Baazar Style Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013 was issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, name of Company got changed to Baazar Style Retail Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 6, 2022.Baazar Style Retail are a value fashion retailer with leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in organized value retail market. The Company offer quality and affordable products under the apparels and general merchandise segments, through a chain of value retail stores. Within the apparels vertical, it offer garments for men, women, boys, girls and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.The Company in year 2014, opened its first store by the name of Style Bazaar at Berhampore, in West Bengal and thereafter opened the store in Odisha; in 2017, it opened its maiden store each in Bihar and Tripura, which increased the count of the Company to 19 stores. In 2016-17, the Company acquired Gouri Shankar Fashion House Private Limited (GSFHPL) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from April 1, 2015. In terms of the consideration, Company allotted one equity share
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Baazar Style Retail Ltd share price today?

The Baazar Style Retail Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹342.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baazar Style Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is ₹2556.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baazar Style Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is 93.71 and 6.27 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baazar Style Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baazar Style Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is ₹306 and ₹431.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baazar Style Retail Ltd?

Baazar Style Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -14.36%, 3 Month at -16.66% and 1 Month at 1.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baazar Style Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baazar Style Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.56 %
Institutions - 16.49 %
Public - 37.95 %

