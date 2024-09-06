|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered, approved and took note on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|Baazar Style Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia considered, approved and took note on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.