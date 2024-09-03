Baazar Style Retail Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
749.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
749.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.62
Total Income
757.98
Total Expenditure
630.79
PBIDT
127.2
Interest
35.5
PBDT
91.69
Depreciation
53.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
11.06
Deferred Tax
-1.45
Reported Profit After Tax
28.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
28.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
28.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
34.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.97
PBDTM(%)
12.23
PATM(%)
3.78
According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.Read More
