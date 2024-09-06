iifl-logo-icon 1
Baazar Style Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

309.7
(-2.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:45 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.93

34.93

33.29

4.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

180.24

158.66

110.48

85.18

Net Worth

215.17

193.59

143.77

89.54

Minority Interest

Debt

657.49

490.3

409.42

348.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

108.81

84.54

63.63

54.66

Total Liabilities

981.47

768.43

616.82

492.22

Fixed Assets

626.88

469.79

389.1

339.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

124.68

97.25

73.38

62.37

Networking Capital

215.06

196.25

129.86

84.47

Inventories

432.72

316.9

280.36

201.63

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

75.53

62.57

50.51

47.07

Sundry Creditors

-272.1

-169.78

-188.99

-152.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-21.09

-13.44

-12.02

-12.19

Cash

14.85

5.14

24.48

5.45

Total Assets

981.48

768.43

616.82

492.21

Baazar Style Retail Ltd : related Articles

Baazar Style Retail closes at ₹400 on Listing Day

6 Sep 2024|03:46 PM

According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.

Read More

