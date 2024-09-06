Baazar Style Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.93
34.93
33.29
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.24
158.66
110.48
85.18
Net Worth
215.17
193.59
143.77
89.54
Minority Interest
Debt
657.49
490.3
409.42
348.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
108.81
84.54
63.63
54.66
Total Liabilities
981.47
768.43
616.82
492.22
Fixed Assets
626.88
469.79
389.1
339.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124.68
97.25
73.38
62.37
Networking Capital
215.06
196.25
129.86
84.47
Inventories
432.72
316.9
280.36
201.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
75.53
62.57
50.51
47.07
Sundry Creditors
-272.1
-169.78
-188.99
-152.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-21.09
-13.44
-12.02
-12.19
Cash
14.85
5.14
24.48
5.45
Total Assets
981.48
768.43
616.82
492.21
According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.