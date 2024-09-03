Baazar Style Retail Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
586.74
556.75
416.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
586.74
556.75
416.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.31
7.26
2.69
Total Income
592.05
564
418.82
Total Expenditure
531.14
457.31
373.41
PBIDT
60.91
106.69
45.42
Interest
30
25.3
24.13
PBDT
30.91
81.39
21.28
Depreciation
43.42
38.9
34.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
0
10.31
0
Deferred Tax
-3.15
0.29
-3.32
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.36
31.9
-9.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.36
31.9
-9.95
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.76
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.4
31.9
-9.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.32
4.57
-1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
37.31
34.93
34.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.38
19.16
10.91
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-1.59
5.72
-2.39
According to the Red Herring Prospectus of Baazar Style Retail IPO, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has issued 2,723,120 equity shares in its mainboard IPO.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.