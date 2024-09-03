Baazar Style Retail Ltd Summary

Baazar Style Retail Limited was incorporated as Dwarkadas Mohanlal Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on June 3, 2013, by the Registrar of Companies, at West Bengal. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Baazar Style Retail Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 26, 2013 was issued by the RoC. Upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited, name of Company got changed to Baazar Style Retail Limited, and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 6, 2022.Baazar Style Retail are a value fashion retailer with leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in organized value retail market. The Company offer quality and affordable products under the apparels and general merchandise segments, through a chain of value retail stores. Within the apparels vertical, it offer garments for men, women, boys, girls and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.The Company in year 2014, opened its first store by the name of Style Bazaar at Berhampore, in West Bengal and thereafter opened the store in Odisha; in 2017, it opened its maiden store each in Bihar and Tripura, which increased the count of the Company to 19 stores. In 2016-17, the Company acquired Gouri Shankar Fashion House Private Limited (GSFHPL) through the Scheme of Amalgamation effective from April 1, 2015. In terms of the consideration, Company allotted one equity share of face value of Rs 10 for every eight equity shares of Rs 10 held by the shareholders of GSFHPL.In 2018, the Company opened maiden store each in the states of Assam and Jharkhand and resulted the increase to 38 stores; opened store in Andhra Pradesh, which increased to 72 stores in 2019.In 2023, the Company store count was increased to nearly 135 stores across 9 states of India. In 2024, Konnect Style Retail Private Limited was incorporated as wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating Rs 185 Cr. through Fresh Issue and by issuing 16,880,968 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.