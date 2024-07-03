iifl-logo-icon 1
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Share Price

75.8
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:13 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.45
  • Day's High75.8
  • 52 Wk High72.2
  • Prev. Close72.2
  • Day's Low74
  • 52 Wk Low 15.04
  • Turnover (lac)1,107.43
  • P/E97.57
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,650
  • Div. Yield0
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

75.45

Prev. Close

72.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,107.43

Day's High

75.8

Day's Low

74

52 Week's High

72.2

52 Week's Low

15.04

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,650

P/E

97.57

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.64%

Non-Promoter- 4.45%

Institutions: 4.45%

Non-Institutions: 45.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.97

0.11

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.97

13.7

2.11

-0.02

Net Worth

89.94

13.81

2.21

0.08

Minority Interest

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cellecor Gadgets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cellecor Gadgets Ltd

Summary

Cellecor Gadgets Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Unitel India Private Limited on December 31, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, the Companys name was changed to Unitel Info Private Limited dated April 13, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Unitel Info Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, Smart Wearable, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands. The Company sell products under flagship brand, i.e., CELLECOR. At present, it operate through 3 business verticals comprising of Entertainment and Communication, Peripherals and Modern Accessories. The Company focus on 35 SKUs of televisions, 15 SKUs of sound systems and sound bars, and 70 SKUs of mobile phones in Entertainment and Communication area. It offer smart and conventional televisions that are fully outfitted with the GENZ Android operating system. In the Peripherals business, it focuses on True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, Neckbands and Smart Watches. Under the Modern Accessories, it convey power banks, data cables, USB chargers, quick chargers, and other items. Many Wireless and Standard Power bands, all types of high-strength data lines, and the necessary adapter
Company FAQs

What is the Cellecor Gadgets Ltd share price today?

The Cellecor Gadgets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is ₹1650.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is 97.57 and 12.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cellecor Gadgets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is ₹15.04 and ₹72.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd?

Cellecor Gadgets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 132.98%, 6 Month at 132.90%, 3 Month at 25.78% and 1 Month at 31.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.64 %
Institutions - 4.46 %
Public - 45.90 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.