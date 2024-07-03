SectorRetail
Open₹75.45
Prev. Close₹72.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,107.43
Day's High₹75.8
Day's Low₹74
52 Week's High₹72.2
52 Week's Low₹15.04
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,650
P/E97.57
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.97
0.11
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.97
13.7
2.11
-0.02
Net Worth
89.94
13.81
2.21
0.08
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cellecor Gadgets Ltd
Summary
Cellecor Gadgets Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Unitel India Private Limited on December 31, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, the Companys name was changed to Unitel Info Private Limited dated April 13, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Unitel Info Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, Smart Wearable, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands. The Company sell products under flagship brand, i.e., CELLECOR. At present, it operate through 3 business verticals comprising of Entertainment and Communication, Peripherals and Modern Accessories. The Company focus on 35 SKUs of televisions, 15 SKUs of sound systems and sound bars, and 70 SKUs of mobile phones in Entertainment and Communication area. It offer smart and conventional televisions that are fully outfitted with the GENZ Android operating system. In the Peripherals business, it focuses on True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, Neckbands and Smart Watches. Under the Modern Accessories, it convey power banks, data cables, USB chargers, quick chargers, and other items. Many Wireless and Standard Power bands, all types of high-strength data lines, and the necessary adapter
The Cellecor Gadgets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is ₹1650.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is 97.57 and 12.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cellecor Gadgets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd is ₹15.04 and ₹72.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 132.98%, 6 Month at 132.90%, 3 Month at 25.78% and 1 Month at 31.87%.
