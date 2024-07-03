Summary

Cellecor Gadgets Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Unitel India Private Limited on December 31, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, the Companys name was changed to Unitel Info Private Limited dated April 13, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Unitel Info Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, Smart Wearable, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands. The Company sell products under flagship brand, i.e., CELLECOR. At present, it operate through 3 business verticals comprising of Entertainment and Communication, Peripherals and Modern Accessories. The Company focus on 35 SKUs of televisions, 15 SKUs of sound systems and sound bars, and 70 SKUs of mobile phones in Entertainment and Communication area. It offer smart and conventional televisions that are fully outfitted with the GENZ Android operating system. In the Peripherals business, it focuses on True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, Neckbands and Smart Watches. Under the Modern Accessories, it convey power banks, data cables, USB chargers, quick chargers, and other items. Many Wireless and Standard Power bands, all types of high-strength data lines, and the necessary adapter

Read More