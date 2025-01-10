Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.97
0.11
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.97
13.7
2.11
-0.02
Net Worth
89.94
13.81
2.21
0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
74.74
20.84
1.22
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
164.68
34.65
3.43
0.08
Fixed Assets
1.24
1.25
0.04
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.09
0.01
0
Networking Capital
158.85
33.15
2.62
-0.02
Inventories
92.1
51.44
11.98
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.9
7.15
0.92
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
69.01
9.93
9.96
0
Sundry Creditors
-14.64
-25.29
-15.85
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.52
-10.08
-4.39
-0.02
Cash
4.45
0.16
0.76
0.1
Total Assets
164.69
34.65
3.43
0.08
