Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Balance Sheet

68.25
(-4.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.97

0.11

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.97

13.7

2.11

-0.02

Net Worth

89.94

13.81

2.21

0.08

Minority Interest

Debt

74.74

20.84

1.22

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

164.68

34.65

3.43

0.08

Fixed Assets

1.24

1.25

0.04

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.15

0.09

0.01

0

Networking Capital

158.85

33.15

2.62

-0.02

Inventories

92.1

51.44

11.98

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.9

7.15

0.92

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

69.01

9.93

9.96

0

Sundry Creditors

-14.64

-25.29

-15.85

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.52

-10.08

-4.39

-0.02

Cash

4.45

0.16

0.76

0.1

Total Assets

164.69

34.65

3.43

0.08

