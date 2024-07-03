Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Summary

Cellecor Gadgets Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Unitel India Private Limited on December 31, 2020 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Further, the Companys name was changed to Unitel Info Private Limited dated April 13, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Unitel Info Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 15, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the procurement, branding, and distribution of televisions, mobile phones, Smart Wearable, mobile accessories, smart watches, and neckbands. The Company sell products under flagship brand, i.e., CELLECOR. At present, it operate through 3 business verticals comprising of Entertainment and Communication, Peripherals and Modern Accessories. The Company focus on 35 SKUs of televisions, 15 SKUs of sound systems and sound bars, and 70 SKUs of mobile phones in Entertainment and Communication area. It offer smart and conventional televisions that are fully outfitted with the GENZ Android operating system. In the Peripherals business, it focuses on True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds, Neckbands and Smart Watches. Under the Modern Accessories, it convey power banks, data cables, USB chargers, quick chargers, and other items. Many Wireless and Standard Power bands, all types of high-strength data lines, and the necessary adapters or chargers for each fall into this category. Ravi Agarwal, Promoter of the Company started his journey in the year 2010, as a sole proprietorship concern named as M/s Unity Communication which was engaged in the business of Manufacturing, Trading (including Wholesale and Retails), import export , Assembling, merchants and Processing of Mobiles, Mobile Parts, Accessories other telecommunication Products and parts thereof and servicing of all types of telecom related products and all computer related system, communication system, hardware, software and programs of any and all description. Later on, the Company took over the running Business of M/s Unity Communication from Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director through a Business Transfer Agreement dated April 01, 2022.The Company is proposing a Fresh Issue of 55,18,800 Equity Shares through Public Issue.