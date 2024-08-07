Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 26, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 20967780 equity shares of 10 each into 209677800 equity shares of 1 each. sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each in to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. Sub: Change in ISIN - Cellecor Gadgets Limited (CELLECOR) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Symbol CELLECOR Company Name Cellecor Gadgets Limited New ISIN INE0OMO01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 07.08.2024)