Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

To consider Fund Raising by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments including convertible instruments, warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals, and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 26, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

To consider Fund Raising through issue of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Partly Paid, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of private placement. CELLECOR : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 has been re-scheduled/Postponed. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 25, 2024. Cellecor Gadgets Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Independent Directors Meeting - Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024