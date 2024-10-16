iifl-logo-icon 1
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd Board Meeting

Cellecor Gadgets CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 27, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Oct 202429 Oct 2024
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024.
Board Meeting16 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments including convertible instruments, warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals, and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 26, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising through issue of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Partly Paid, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of private placement. CELLECOR : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 has been re-scheduled/Postponed. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 25, 2024. Cellecor Gadgets Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Independent Directors Meeting - Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting28 Feb 202428 Feb 2024
Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 28, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
To consider Fund Raising through issue of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of private placement. Intimation of Corrigendum to Prior Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations ) CELLECOR GADGETS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 18-Jan-2024 to consider Fund raising. Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/01/2024)

