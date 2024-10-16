|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments including convertible instruments, warrants etc. subject to applicable approvals, and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 26, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising through issue of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Partly Paid, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of private placement. CELLECOR : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 has been re-scheduled/Postponed. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 10, 2024, To consider Fund Raising (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024) Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 25, 2024. Cellecor Gadgets Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Independent Directors Meeting - Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|To consider Fund Raising through issue of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) on preferential basis by way of private placement. Intimation of Corrigendum to Prior Intimation under Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the SEBI Listing Regulations ) CELLECOR GADGETS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 18-Jan-2024 to consider Fund raising. Cellecor Gadgets Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/01/2024)
