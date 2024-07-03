iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Share Price

124.3
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.5
  • Day's High135
  • 52 Wk High143
  • Prev. Close128.32
  • Day's Low124.3
  • 52 Wk Low 110.27
  • Turnover (lac)1,070.6
  • P/E413.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.38
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,527.44
  • Div. Yield0.03
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

130.5

Prev. Close

128.32

Turnover(Lac.)

1,070.6

Day's High

135

Day's Low

124.3

52 Week's High

143

52 Week's Low

110.27

Book Value

22.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,527.44

P/E

413.71

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0.03

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:05 PM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.74%

Foreign: 15.74%

Indian: 24.82%

Non-Promoter- 2.25%

Institutions: 2.24%

Non-Institutions: 57.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

109.2

69.8

69.8

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.86

68.15

66.99

0.13

Net Worth

187.06

137.95

136.79

3.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0.09

0.31

0.82

yoy growth (%)

122.6

-69.71

-61.69

242.07

Raw materials

0

0

-0.24

-0.72

As % of sales

0

0

76.17

88.68

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

0

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.02

-0.47

0.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

122.6

-69.71

-61.69

242.07

Op profit growth

2,281.2

4.75

-50.21

121.6

EBIT growth

3,238.03

63.71

-74.38

96.63

Net profit growth

4,588.09

59.41

-82.57

14,945.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

131.04

62.89

36.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.04

62.89

36.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.87

0.39

0.67

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mohit Rathi

Independent Director

Ajay Poonia

Independent Director

Bala Vinod Sudam

Chairman & Managing Director

Balakrishna Tati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SushmaVangari

Additional Director

Pallavi Handique

Additional Director

Vishal Jethalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd

Summary

Vintage Foods & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Spaceage Products Limited) was incorporated on 25 April 1980. The Company changed the name from Spaceage Products Limited to Vintage Coffee & Beverages Limited w.e.f 15 July 2021. The Company is presently engaged in hospitality and trading business.The Company is a retail store setup solution based at Hosur ,Tamil Nadu. The main focus is to create cost-effective design solutions for the display fixturing needs of the regional retail shops (traditional shops), which will help the display of merchandises in an effective manner, thereby providing the customers an experience that of a branded showroom in malls. The Company have the ability to provide end-to-end retail display solutions from Concept to Completion. During the Financial Year 2021, the Company entered into the Share Swap Agreement with the Shareholder of Vintage Coffee Private Limited and Delecto Foods Private Limited on 10 March, 2021. In continuation of the same, Mr. Balakrishna Tati along with Person Acting in Concert i.e. Mr. Tati Padma (PAC 1), Ms. Tati Shurti (PAC 2), Mr. Tati Sai Taeja (PAC 3) Mr. Tati Ventakeshwarlu (PAC 4), Mr. TatiTulsi Dalakshi (PAC 5), M/s Valbe Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (PAC 6), M/s ChinCorp Holding Pte. Limited (PAC 7), Mr. Mohit Rathi (PAC 8) and Mr. VishalJethalia (PAC 9) made a Public Announcement in respect of Open Offer for Acquisition of upto 8,12,422 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Open Offer, Managem
Company FAQs

What is the Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd share price today?

The Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is ₹1527.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is 413.71 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is ₹110.27 and ₹143 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd?

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at 4.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.57 %
Institutions - 3.06 %
Public - 56.37 %

