SectorRetail
Open₹130.5
Prev. Close₹128.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,070.6
Day's High₹135
Day's Low₹124.3
52 Week's High₹143
52 Week's Low₹110.27
Book Value₹22.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,527.44
P/E413.71
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.2
69.8
69.8
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.86
68.15
66.99
0.13
Net Worth
187.06
137.95
136.79
3.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.09
0.31
0.82
yoy growth (%)
122.6
-69.71
-61.69
242.07
Raw materials
0
0
-0.24
-0.72
As % of sales
0
0
76.17
88.68
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
0
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.02
-0.47
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
122.6
-69.71
-61.69
242.07
Op profit growth
2,281.2
4.75
-50.21
121.6
EBIT growth
3,238.03
63.71
-74.38
96.63
Net profit growth
4,588.09
59.41
-82.57
14,945.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
131.04
62.89
36.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.04
62.89
36.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.87
0.39
0.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mohit Rathi
Independent Director
Ajay Poonia
Independent Director
Bala Vinod Sudam
Chairman & Managing Director
Balakrishna Tati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SushmaVangari
Additional Director
Pallavi Handique
Additional Director
Vishal Jethalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd
Summary
Vintage Foods & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Spaceage Products Limited) was incorporated on 25 April 1980. The Company changed the name from Spaceage Products Limited to Vintage Coffee & Beverages Limited w.e.f 15 July 2021. The Company is presently engaged in hospitality and trading business.The Company is a retail store setup solution based at Hosur ,Tamil Nadu. The main focus is to create cost-effective design solutions for the display fixturing needs of the regional retail shops (traditional shops), which will help the display of merchandises in an effective manner, thereby providing the customers an experience that of a branded showroom in malls. The Company have the ability to provide end-to-end retail display solutions from Concept to Completion. During the Financial Year 2021, the Company entered into the Share Swap Agreement with the Shareholder of Vintage Coffee Private Limited and Delecto Foods Private Limited on 10 March, 2021. In continuation of the same, Mr. Balakrishna Tati along with Person Acting in Concert i.e. Mr. Tati Padma (PAC 1), Ms. Tati Shurti (PAC 2), Mr. Tati Sai Taeja (PAC 3) Mr. Tati Ventakeshwarlu (PAC 4), Mr. TatiTulsi Dalakshi (PAC 5), M/s Valbe Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (PAC 6), M/s ChinCorp Holding Pte. Limited (PAC 7), Mr. Mohit Rathi (PAC 8) and Mr. VishalJethalia (PAC 9) made a Public Announcement in respect of Open Offer for Acquisition of upto 8,12,422 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Open Offer, Managem
The Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹124.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is ₹1527.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is 413.71 and 5.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd is ₹110.27 and ₹143 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at 4.71%.
