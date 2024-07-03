Summary

Vintage Foods & Industries Limited (Formerly known as Spaceage Products Limited) was incorporated on 25 April 1980. The Company changed the name from Spaceage Products Limited to Vintage Coffee & Beverages Limited w.e.f 15 July 2021. The Company is presently engaged in hospitality and trading business.The Company is a retail store setup solution based at Hosur ,Tamil Nadu. The main focus is to create cost-effective design solutions for the display fixturing needs of the regional retail shops (traditional shops), which will help the display of merchandises in an effective manner, thereby providing the customers an experience that of a branded showroom in malls. The Company have the ability to provide end-to-end retail display solutions from Concept to Completion. During the Financial Year 2021, the Company entered into the Share Swap Agreement with the Shareholder of Vintage Coffee Private Limited and Delecto Foods Private Limited on 10 March, 2021. In continuation of the same, Mr. Balakrishna Tati along with Person Acting in Concert i.e. Mr. Tati Padma (PAC 1), Ms. Tati Shurti (PAC 2), Mr. Tati Sai Taeja (PAC 3) Mr. Tati Ventakeshwarlu (PAC 4), Mr. TatiTulsi Dalakshi (PAC 5), M/s Valbe Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (PAC 6), M/s ChinCorp Holding Pte. Limited (PAC 7), Mr. Mohit Rathi (PAC 8) and Mr. VishalJethalia (PAC 9) made a Public Announcement in respect of Open Offer for Acquisition of upto 8,12,422 fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company. Pursuant to the Open Offer, Managem

