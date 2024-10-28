|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 Un-Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow, Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions if any, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 have considered and approved the allotment of 78 Lakhs Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at an issue price of Rs. 55 per share on preferential basis to the persons other than the promoters and promoters group
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record an Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith recommend a final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders and other business matters incidental thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18.05.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company which is considered and approved in the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 18, 2024. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at their Board Meeting held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per ordinary equity share of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Revised Outcome of Board of Directors Meetings of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited dated 18th May, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting dated Februaury 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Revised Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27 April, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Errata to the Outcome of Board Meeting dated April 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 The Board of the Directors of the Company at their meeting held today have considered and approved the Resignation of Mrs. Pallavi Handique (DIN: 10303612) from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from March 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|18 Feb 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting dated Februaury 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record an Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matters incidental thereto OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) In pursuant to Regulation 47 (1) (b) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the newspaper clippings published in the newspapers on Tuesday 30th January, 2024 in respect to the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
