Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

118.46
(-0.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

VINTAGE COFFEE & BEVERAGES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

3,620.65

80.52,34,374.53784.65015,565.23319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

6,216.55

163.52,20,695.5423.440.054,035.56143.38

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

274.7

029,618.56-195.1303,269.8350.33

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

490.5

025,738.566.90596.35113.31

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

751.1

66.210,246.2925.680415.7849.84

Vintage Coffee: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

