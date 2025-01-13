iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Balance Sheet

117.61
(-2.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:24:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

109.2

69.8

69.8

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.86

68.15

66.99

0.13

Net Worth

187.06

137.95

136.79

3.25

Minority Interest

Debt

10.8

4.36

0

0.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

197.88

142.31

136.79

3.41

Fixed Assets

1.12

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

118.76

118.76

118.76

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

77.68

23.51

17.85

3.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

11.7

3.98

2.77

0.3

Debtor Days

515.51

Other Current Assets

72.66

29.02

15.45

2.96

Sundry Creditors

-4.96

-2.41

-0.13

-0.01

Creditor Days

17.18

Other Current Liabilities

-1.72

-7.08

-0.24

-0.05

Cash

0.32

0.05

0.19

0.21

Total Assets

197.88

142.32

136.8

3.41

