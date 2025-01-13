Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
109.2
69.8
69.8
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.86
68.15
66.99
0.13
Net Worth
187.06
137.95
136.79
3.25
Minority Interest
Debt
10.8
4.36
0
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
197.88
142.31
136.79
3.41
Fixed Assets
1.12
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
118.76
118.76
118.76
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.68
23.51
17.85
3.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
11.7
3.98
2.77
0.3
Debtor Days
515.51
Other Current Assets
72.66
29.02
15.45
2.96
Sundry Creditors
-4.96
-2.41
-0.13
-0.01
Creditor Days
17.18
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-7.08
-0.24
-0.05
Cash
0.32
0.05
0.19
0.21
Total Assets
197.88
142.32
136.8
3.41
