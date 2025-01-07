iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.42
(1.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.21

0.09

0.31

0.82

yoy growth (%)

122.6

-69.71

-61.69

242.07

Raw materials

0

0

-0.24

-0.72

As % of sales

0

0

76.17

88.68

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

As % of sales

11.29

32.69

5.07

3.03

Other costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.39

60.82

16.87

6.83

Operating profit

0.14

0

0

0.01

OPM

69.3

6.47

1.87

1.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

-7.89

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.14

0

0

0.01

Taxes

-0.05

0

0

0

Tax rate

-34.1

-51.36

-50.5

-28.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

4,588.09

59.41

-82.57

14,945.27

NPM

45.53

2.16

0.41

0.9

