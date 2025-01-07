Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.21
0.09
0.31
0.82
yoy growth (%)
122.6
-69.71
-61.69
242.07
Raw materials
0
0
-0.24
-0.72
As % of sales
0
0
76.17
88.68
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
As % of sales
11.29
32.69
5.07
3.03
Other costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.39
60.82
16.87
6.83
Operating profit
0.14
0
0
0.01
OPM
69.3
6.47
1.87
1.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-7.89
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.14
0
0
0.01
Taxes
-0.05
0
0
0
Tax rate
-34.1
-51.36
-50.5
-28.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
4,588.09
59.41
-82.57
14,945.27
NPM
45.53
2.16
0.41
0.9
