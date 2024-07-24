iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd Dividend

119.45
(-0.06%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Vintage Coffee CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 May 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20240.050.5Final
Recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per Ordinary (Equity) Share of 10/- each to the shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 7, 2024 to Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for determining the names of the Members eligible for final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared at the Annual General Meeting In continuation to the Intimation of Book Closure dated July 23, 2024, we would like to inform you that there are typographical errors in the opening day and date of Book Closure in the previous intimation. The opening day of Book Closure has changed from Wednesday to Thursday and the opening date has changed from August 07, 2024 to August 08, 2024. There is no change in the closing day and date of Book Closure. Therefore, the Register and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Thursday August 8, 2024 to Wednesday August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)

