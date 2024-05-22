iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd EGM

118.46
(-0.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Vintage Coffee CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Apr 202422 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated Februaury 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members for the Financial Year 2024-25 of M/s. Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited held today on Wednesday May 22, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. Proceedings of the EGM (Annexure 1) 2. E Voting Results of the Meeting (Annexure 2) 3. Consolidated Scrutinizer Report - Form MGT-13 (Annexure 3) This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
EGM21 Feb 202418 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated Februaury 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 2nd EGM for the F.Y. 2023-24 of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC / OAVM. The e-voting shall commence on Thursday March 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Sunday March 17, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024) Please find enclosed copy of Corrigendum (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024) Outcome of the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited held on Monday March 18, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. Proceedings of the Meeting 2. E-Voting Results of the Meeting 3. Consolidated Scrutinizer Report This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

Vintage Coffee: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vintage Coffee & Beverages Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.