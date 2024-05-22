Outcome of Board Meeting dated Februaury 21, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 In pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the 2nd EGM for the F.Y. 2023-24 of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC / OAVM. The e-voting shall commence on Thursday March 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Sunday March 17, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024) Please find enclosed copy of Corrigendum (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/03/2024) Outcome of the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited held on Monday March 18, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. Proceedings of the Meeting 2. E-Voting Results of the Meeting 3. Consolidated Scrutinizer Report This is for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)