Intimation of Notice of 44th AGM of the Members of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 to be held on Wednesday 14 August, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Outcome of Board Meeting The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, August 7, 2024 to Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and for determining the names of the Members eligible for final dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if declared at the Annual General Meeting In continuation to the Intimation of Book Closure dated July 23, 2024, we would like to inform you that there are typographical errors in the opening day and date of Book Closure in the previous intimation. The opening day of Book Closure has changed from Wednesday to Thursday and the opening date has changed from August 07, 2024 to August 08, 2024. There is no change in the closing day and date of Book Closure. Therefore, the Register and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Thursday August 8, 2024 to Wednesday August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th AGM of the Company. With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 44th AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 through VC and OAVM in accordance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI, to transact the business as stated in the Notice of AGM dated 23.07.2024. In this regard, please find enclosed the following: 1. The summary proceedings of the AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. The voting results ( e-voting and e-voting during the AGM) of the Meeting under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Consolidated Report of Scrutinizer Report issued by M/s. Vivek Surana & Associates, PCS pursuant to section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 The meeting commenced at 10:30 AM (IST) and concluded at 11:30 AM (IST). This for your information and records. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)