Redtape Ltd Share Price

853.75
(-1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open872.9
  • Day's High874.95
  • 52 Wk High980
  • Prev. Close864.2
  • Day's Low850.1
  • 52 Wk Low 502.9
  • Turnover (lac)90.74
  • P/E77.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.81
  • EPS11.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,798.99
  • Div. Yield0
Redtape Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

872.9

Prev. Close

864.2

Turnover(Lac.)

90.74

Day's High

874.95

Day's Low

850.1

52 Week's High

980

52 Week's Low

502.9

Book Value

49.81

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,798.99

P/E

77.24

EPS

11.2

Divi. Yield

0

Redtape Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 03 Jan, 2025

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Redtape Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Redtape Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:07 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.30%

Foreign: 13.29%

Indian: 58.51%

Non-Promoter- 13.49%

Institutions: 13.49%

Non-Institutions: 14.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Redtape Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

27.64

27.64

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

604.53

438.47

332.27

Net Worth

632.17

466.11

332.28

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,848.59

1,468.31

303.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,848.59

1,468.31

303.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.38

6.63

0.06

Redtape Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Redtape Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rashid Ahmed Mirza

Managing Director

Shuja Mirza

Whole-time Director

Arvind Verma

Independent Director

Subhash Sapra

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Bhalla

Independent Director

Yashvir Singh

Independent Director

Rajshree Saxena

Whole-time Director

Sunanda Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akhilendra Bahadur Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Redtape Ltd

Summary

Redtape Limited was incorporated on December 8, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirza International Limited. Prior to the Scheme, the Company was engaged in design, development, manufacturing, marketing, trading, export and retailing of leather footwear, sports shoes, garments & apparels, leather goods and accessories, and other related activities.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement of RTS Fashions Private Limited, Mirza International Limited, the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which inter-alia, provided for (a) Amalgamation of RTS Fashions Private Limited with Mirza International Limited; and (b) De-merger of Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Limited into the Company on a going concern basis. The said Scheme was sanctioned and thereafter, the Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Ltd got demerged into the Company w.e.f February 25, 2023. On implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Redtape Business from MIL, Equity Shares were allotted in the ratio of 1:1 to all the shareholders of MIL. Accordingly, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on August 11, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Redtape Ltd share price today?

The Redtape Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹853.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Redtape Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Redtape Ltd is ₹11798.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Redtape Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Redtape Ltd is 77.24 and 17.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Redtape Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Redtape Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Redtape Ltd is ₹502.9 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Redtape Ltd?

Redtape Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 69.62%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 10.31% and 1 Month at 4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Redtape Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Redtape Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.80 %
Institutions - 13.50 %
Public - 14.70 %

