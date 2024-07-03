SectorRetail
Open₹872.9
Prev. Close₹864.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹90.74
Day's High₹874.95
Day's Low₹850.1
52 Week's High₹980
52 Week's Low₹502.9
Book Value₹49.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,798.99
P/E77.24
EPS11.2
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.64
27.64
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
604.53
438.47
332.27
Net Worth
632.17
466.11
332.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,848.59
1,468.31
303.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,848.59
1,468.31
303.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.38
6.63
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rashid Ahmed Mirza
Managing Director
Shuja Mirza
Whole-time Director
Arvind Verma
Independent Director
Subhash Sapra
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Bhalla
Independent Director
Yashvir Singh
Independent Director
Rajshree Saxena
Whole-time Director
Sunanda Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akhilendra Bahadur Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Redtape Ltd
Summary
Redtape Limited was incorporated on December 8, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirza International Limited. Prior to the Scheme, the Company was engaged in design, development, manufacturing, marketing, trading, export and retailing of leather footwear, sports shoes, garments & apparels, leather goods and accessories, and other related activities.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement of RTS Fashions Private Limited, Mirza International Limited, the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which inter-alia, provided for (a) Amalgamation of RTS Fashions Private Limited with Mirza International Limited; and (b) De-merger of Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Limited into the Company on a going concern basis. The said Scheme was sanctioned and thereafter, the Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Ltd got demerged into the Company w.e.f February 25, 2023. On implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Redtape Business from MIL, Equity Shares were allotted in the ratio of 1:1 to all the shareholders of MIL. Accordingly, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on August 11, 2023.
Read More
The Redtape Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹853.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Redtape Ltd is ₹11798.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Redtape Ltd is 77.24 and 17.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Redtape Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Redtape Ltd is ₹502.9 and ₹980 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Redtape Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 69.62%, 6 Month at 9.51%, 3 Month at 10.31% and 1 Month at 4.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.