Summary

Redtape Limited was incorporated on December 8, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirza International Limited. Prior to the Scheme, the Company was engaged in design, development, manufacturing, marketing, trading, export and retailing of leather footwear, sports shoes, garments & apparels, leather goods and accessories, and other related activities.The Composite Scheme of Arrangement of RTS Fashions Private Limited, Mirza International Limited, the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, which inter-alia, provided for (a) Amalgamation of RTS Fashions Private Limited with Mirza International Limited; and (b) De-merger of Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Limited into the Company on a going concern basis. The said Scheme was sanctioned and thereafter, the Branded Business/ Redtape Business of Mirza International Ltd got demerged into the Company w.e.f February 25, 2023. On implementation of the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of the Redtape Business from MIL, Equity Shares were allotted in the ratio of 1:1 to all the shareholders of MIL. Accordingly, the Equity Shares of the Company got listed on August 11, 2023.

