|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Publications: 3rd Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 3rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. September 28th, 2024. Kindly refer the attached copy for the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.