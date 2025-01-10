Redtape Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.64
27.64
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
604.53
438.47
332.27
Net Worth
632.17
466.11
332.28
Minority Interest
Debt
479.34
259.87
187.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
82.5
46.26
3.19
Total Liabilities
1,194.01
772.24
522.65
Fixed Assets
662.04
439.07
320.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.96
1.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
81.77
44.09
0
Networking Capital
441.57
273.27
193.18
Inventories
759.98
642.99
396.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
90.48
84.11
56.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
48.29
44.64
36.21
Sundry Creditors
-274.98
-343.56
-167.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-182.2
-154.91
-128.11
Cash
8.21
14.85
8.05
Total Assets
1,194.01
772.24
522.65
