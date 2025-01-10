The Members of REDTAPE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of REDTAPE Limited ("the Company") (CIN: L74101UP2021PLC156659), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specif ed under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S.no. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue recognition: Principal Audit Procedures: Refer note 20 of the Standalone Financial Statements. The Companys revenue relates to retail sales through a large number of Company owned retail outlets, franchisee outlets, E Commerce Portals and non-retail business across the country which is comprised high volume of transactions. This increases the risk of revenue being recognised inaccurately. A proper process for accounting sales revenue is critical in order to mitigate risk of error. We evaluated the design of internal controls over recognition of revenue in the appropriate period in accordance with the Companys accounting policy. On a sample basis, we tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control relating to determination of point in time at which the transfer of control of the goods occurs. For sales transactions in a certain period around balance sheet date, it is essential to ensure whether the transfer of control of the goods by the Company to the customer occurs before the balance sheet date or otherwise. Considering that there is significant volume of sales transactions close to the year end, involving material amounts and such revenue recognition is subject to whether transfer of control to the customers has occurred before the balance sheet date or otherwise. We tested the sale transactions on a sample basis, by examining the underlying documents such as sales invoice, customer contracts, shipping/dispatch documents along with proof of delivery and agreeing them with the cash/credit card/online receipts and bank deposits. Also, recognition of revenue requires determination of the net selling price after considering forecast of sales returns and discounts. The estimate of sales returns and discounts depends on the Companys return policy, contract terms, forecast of sales volumes and past history of quantum of return. We evaluated the Companys policy for returns and performed an analysis of trend for sales return in case of the business and tested appropriateness of the provision for sales return as at the year-end. Considering the above-mentioned factors, appropriateness of revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter. Based on above procedures, we observed that sales revenue has been properly recognized by the Company. 2 Right of Use Assets and Lease Liabilities Principal Audit Procedures: Refer note 4, 14 and 35 of the Standalone Financial Statements. The Company act as a lessee in large number of leases so accounting of Right of use assets and Lease liabilities has a significant impact on the Standalone Financial Statements. A number of judgements have been applied and estimates made in determining the impact of right of use assets and lease liabilities (mainly to assess the applicable discount rate). We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around accounting for leases in accordance with the Companys accounting policy. We considered the accounting of Right of use assets and Lease liabilities as a key audit matter due to the material nature of leases and the significance of the managements judgements in determining the applicable discount rate. We reviewed the management assumptions, specifically on the assumptions underlying determination of the discount rates used to calculate the lease obligation. Additionally, there is a risk that the lease data which is used in the calculation of Right of use assets and Lease liabilities is incomplete or inaccurate. We assessed the accuracy of the lease data by testing the lease data captured by management for a sample of leases through the inspection of lease documentation. We tested the completeness of the lease data by reconciling the Companys existing lease commitments to the lease data used for determining right of use assets and lease liabilities. We evaluated whether the disclosures included in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements are in conformity with the applicable standard.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard as we have not received any other information namely Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance as the case may be from the company.

When we read the other information as stated in above para, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of our audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS

The Comparative Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in these financial statements were audited by the predecessor auditor, who, vide their audit report dated May 30, 2023 expressed unqualified opinion on these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 31

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, if any, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identif ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For and on behalf of Ashwani & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 000497N by the hand of Aditya Kumar Partner Membership No.:506955 UDIN: 24506955BKCNTO6417 Place: Ludhiana Dated: May 29, 2024

Annexure ‘A To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of REDTAPE Limited of even date)

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of REDTAPE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal f nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal f nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or Improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal f nancial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For and on behalf of Ashwani & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 000497N by the hand of Aditya Kumar Partner Membership No.: 506955 UDIN: 24506955BKCNTO6417 Place: Ludhiana Dated: May 29, 2024

Annexure ‘B To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of REDTAPE Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, Right-of-Use Assets and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-Use Assets at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the, registered sale deed/transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the Financial Statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following:

1. The Company is in the process of getting the title deeds of above mentioned in its name.

2. The Company is operating certain retail stores where the respective lease agreements were made in the name of M/s Mirza International Limited (Transferee Company). The company is in process of preparing addendum to the said lease agreements to incorporate the name of the Company as lessee.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, and, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operation. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed between the physical stock of inventory and the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and as per the information provided to us, the quarterly returns or statements fled by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. In Lakh) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Leasehold Land -Plot No.8, Sector-90, Noida 333 Mirza International Limited No from 1st January 2022 Title deeds are in the name of erstwhile transferee company i.e. Mirza International Limited. Leasehold Land -Plot No.4,5, 36&35, Sector 59, Noida 182 Mirza International Limited No from 1st January 2022

iii. The Company has made investments in companies but has not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans to any person, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans as specified in Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has complied with section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made. The Company has not given any guarantee and any security to any person.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of Cost records under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause(a) above which have not been deposited on account of a dispute except the followings:

Statue Nature of Dues Unpaid Amount (Rs. In Lakh) Period to which amount relates (F.Y.) Forum where dispute is pending Kerala VAT Value Added Tax 4.91 2012-13 Deputy Commissioner (VAT) Gujarat VAT Value Added Tax 12.86 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner (VAT) Rajasthan GST Goods and Service Tax 15.06 2017-18 Rectification Filed with GST State Tax officer Bihar GST Goods and Service Tax 17.85 2017-18 First Appellate Authority (GST) Delhi GST Goods and Service Tax 581.48 2018-19 Rectification Filed with GST State Tax officer Chhattisgarh GST Goods and Service Tax 9.57 2018-19 Appeal to be fled Assam GST Goods and Service Tax 1.92 2018-19 First Appellate Authority (GST)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in any repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year and availed during the year, were applied for the purposes for, which, they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including Debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company is in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with related parties and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence the reporting under clause 3(xv) is not applicable to the Company.

xvi.(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and future events or conditions that may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. (Refer Note 34)