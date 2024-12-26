Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Redtape Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Bonus Issue If any as decided in the Board Meeting. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26th December, 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 (100%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. With reference to Companys letter dated 20 December 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 3 January 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for FY2024-25. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and altering the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of Members: To issue Bonus Share 3:11.e.3 (Three) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Redtape Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be Held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 for 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Submission of Unaudited Standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Redtape Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday i.e. August 14 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the 1st Quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon. Please refer to the attached file. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June , 2024 along with the Limited Review Report duly issued by the statutory auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Kindly take the above information on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 10 May 2024

Redtape Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday i.e. May 20 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31st 2024. please refer to the attached file. Redtape Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors stands rescheduled to Wednesday i.e May 29Th, 2024. It may, however noted that Board Members will meet on Monday i.e. May 20TH , 2024, to consider other agenda items, other than consideration & approval of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for 4TH Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31ST, 2024. Please refer attached copy (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024) In continuation to our letter dated May 18, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. May 29, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The said Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today, i.e. May 29, 2024. The Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Audit Report is attached herewith. Read less.. Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Re-appointment of Internal Auditor and Cost Auditor, respectively, of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Please refer the attached Copy. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024