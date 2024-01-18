Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26th December, 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 (100%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. With reference to Companys letter dated 20 December 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 3 January 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for FY2024-25.