|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Dec 2024
|3 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|2
|100
|Interim
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26th December, 2024 The Board of Directors has declared and approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 (100%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2024-25. With reference to Companys letter dated 20 December 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, 3 January 2024 as the record date for determining entitlement of Members for payment of Interim Dividend for FY2024-25.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.