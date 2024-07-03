Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹165.89
Prev. Close₹164.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹370.88
Day's High₹166
Day's Low₹161.77
52 Week's High₹262
52 Week's Low₹153.87
Book Value₹38.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,291.03
P/E34.48
EPS4.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
384.75
384.75
300
300
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
985
799.62
296.55
191.95
Net Worth
1,369.75
1,184.37
596.55
491.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,285.41
5,445.71
4,349.32
3,201.88
3,172.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,285.41
5,445.71
4,349.32
3,201.88
3,172.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.07
11.05
3.76
5.49
6.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pavan Kumar Bajaj
Whole Time Director & CEO
Karan Bajaj
WTD & Executive Director
Astha Bajaj
Independent Addi. Director
Anil Nath
Independent Addi. Director
M. G. M. Baig
Independent Director
Jyotsna Angara
Reports by Electronics Mart India Ltd
Summary
Electronics Mart India Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name of M/s. Bajaj Electronics at Hyderabad in 1980. The erstwhile sole proprietorship later converted into a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s Bajaj Electronics pursuant to Partnership Deed dated March 25, 2011 and subsequently, converted the Firm into a Public Limited Company with the name Electronics Mart India Limited effective from September 10, 2018. The Company operate business activities across three channels of retail, wholesale and e-commerce. It offer a diversified range of products with focus on large appliances (air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators), mobiles and small appliances, IT and others. Their offering includes more than 6,000 SKUs across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands.The Companys business model is a mix of ownership. Under the ownership model, it own the underlying property including land and building and in lease rental model, has entered into a long-term lease arrangement with the property owners. As of August 15, 2021, out of the total 99 stores it operate, eight stores are owned, 85 stores are under long-term lease rental model and six stores are partly owned and partly leased.In 1980, the Company commenced business operations as a proprietary concern by setting up first consumer durable and electronic retail store at Lakdikapoo, in Hyderabad .In 2018, it opened 50th store in Hyderabad
The Electronics Mart India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd is ₹6291.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Electronics Mart India Ltd is 34.48 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electronics Mart India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electronics Mart India Ltd is ₹153.87 and ₹262 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Electronics Mart India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.89%, 1 Year at -25.58%, 6 Month at -28.01%, 3 Month at -23.78% and 1 Month at -8.92%.
