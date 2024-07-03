iifl-logo-icon 1
Electronics Mart India Ltd Share Price

163.51
(-0.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open165.89
  • Day's High166
  • 52 Wk High262
  • Prev. Close164.61
  • Day's Low161.77
  • 52 Wk Low 153.87
  • Turnover (lac)370.88
  • P/E34.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.12
  • EPS4.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,291.03
  • Div. Yield0
Electronics Mart India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

165.89

Prev. Close

164.61

Turnover(Lac.)

370.88

Day's High

166

Day's Low

161.77

52 Week's High

262

52 Week's Low

153.87

Book Value

38.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,291.03

P/E

34.48

EPS

4.77

Divi. Yield

0

Electronics Mart India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Electronics Mart India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Electronics Mart India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.17%

Non-Promoter- 27.73%

Institutions: 27.72%

Non-Institutions: 7.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Electronics Mart India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

384.75

384.75

300

300

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

985

799.62

296.55

191.95

Net Worth

1,369.75

1,184.37

596.55

491.95

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,285.41

5,445.71

4,349.32

3,201.88

3,172.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,285.41

5,445.71

4,349.32

3,201.88

3,172.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.07

11.05

3.76

5.49

6.54

Electronics Mart India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Electronics Mart India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pavan Kumar Bajaj

Whole Time Director & CEO

Karan Bajaj

WTD & Executive Director

Astha Bajaj

Independent Addi. Director

Anil Nath

Independent Addi. Director

M. G. M. Baig

Independent Director

Jyotsna Angara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Electronics Mart India Ltd

Summary

Electronics Mart India Limited was originally formed as a sole proprietorship under the name of M/s. Bajaj Electronics at Hyderabad in 1980. The erstwhile sole proprietorship later converted into a Partnership Firm under the name of M/s Bajaj Electronics pursuant to Partnership Deed dated March 25, 2011 and subsequently, converted the Firm into a Public Limited Company with the name Electronics Mart India Limited effective from September 10, 2018. The Company operate business activities across three channels of retail, wholesale and e-commerce. It offer a diversified range of products with focus on large appliances (air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators), mobiles and small appliances, IT and others. Their offering includes more than 6,000 SKUs across product categories from more than 70 consumer durable and electronic brands.The Companys business model is a mix of ownership. Under the ownership model, it own the underlying property including land and building and in lease rental model, has entered into a long-term lease arrangement with the property owners. As of August 15, 2021, out of the total 99 stores it operate, eight stores are owned, 85 stores are under long-term lease rental model and six stores are partly owned and partly leased.In 1980, the Company commenced business operations as a proprietary concern by setting up first consumer durable and electronic retail store at Lakdikapoo, in Hyderabad .In 2018, it opened 50th store in Hyderabad
Company FAQs

What is the Electronics Mart India Ltd share price today?

The Electronics Mart India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹163.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Electronics Mart India Ltd is ₹6291.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Electronics Mart India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Electronics Mart India Ltd is 34.48 and 4.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Electronics Mart India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Electronics Mart India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Electronics Mart India Ltd is ₹153.87 and ₹262 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Electronics Mart India Ltd?

Electronics Mart India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.89%, 1 Year at -25.58%, 6 Month at -28.01%, 3 Month at -23.78% and 1 Month at -8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Electronics Mart India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Electronics Mart India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.17 %
Institutions - 27.73 %
Public - 7.10 %

