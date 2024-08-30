iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Electronics Mart India Ltd AGM

150.53
(0.72%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Electronics Mart CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
The company has informed the Exchange about the Newspaper advertisement published on 02nd August 2024 with respect to the Annual General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August 2024. The Company has submitted the notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting along with Integrated Annual Report scheduled to be held on 30th August 2024 Electronics Mart India Limited informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the Sixth Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 30th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) The Company has submitted the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the Sixth Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 30th August 2024. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of the SEBI LODR, the Company has submitted an intimation for the re-appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co., LLP, as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the second term. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Electronics Mart: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Electronics Mart India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.