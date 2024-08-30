The company has informed the Exchange about the Newspaper advertisement published on 02nd August 2024 with respect to the Annual General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th August 2024. The Company has submitted the notice of the Sixth Annual General Meeting along with Integrated Annual Report scheduled to be held on 30th August 2024 Electronics Mart India Limited informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the Sixth Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 30th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) The Company has submitted the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the Sixth Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 30th August 2024. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of the SEBI LODR, the Company has submitted an intimation for the re-appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co., LLP, as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for the second term. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)