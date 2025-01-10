Electronics Mart India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
384.75
384.75
300
300
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
985
799.62
296.55
191.95
Net Worth
1,369.75
1,184.37
596.55
491.95
Minority Interest
Debt
1,569.86
1,431.75
1,148.82
967.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
193.99
163.33
130.7
103.03
Total Liabilities
3,133.6
2,779.45
1,876.07
1,562.86
Fixed Assets
1,401.29
1,155.99
808.79
675.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
225.7
188.39
148.33
114.61
Networking Capital
1,422.84
1,234.15
884.47
737.45
Inventories
969.28
773.53
613.82
481.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
181.42
138.41
115.17
95.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
389.87
397.66
242.11
224.42
Sundry Creditors
-44.46
-25.4
-37.68
-27.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-73.27
-50.05
-48.95
-35.83
Cash
83.67
200.8
34.38
34.98
Total Assets
3,133.61
2,779.44
1,876.08
1,562.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.