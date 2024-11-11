Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 after review by the Audit Committee. The Company has submitted the Financial results along with the limited review report for the First Half-Year and Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Electronics Mart India Limited informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 09th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financials (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024 after review by the Audit Committee. The Company has submitted its Financial result along with limited review report for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that the Board has approved: 1. Annual Report for the FY 2023-24, 2. Notice calling the Sixth AGM of the Company, 3. Recommended the re-appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the company

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audit financials (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the period ended on 31st March 2024 after the review of the audit committee. The Company has submitted its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024