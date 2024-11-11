iifl-logo-icon 1
Electronics Mart India Ltd Board Meeting

153.94
(2.27%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 after review by the Audit Committee. The Company has submitted the Financial results along with the limited review report for the First Half-Year and Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Electronics Mart India Limited informed the exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 09th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financials (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024 after review by the Audit Committee. The Company has submitted its Financial result along with limited review report for the First quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board has approved: 1. Annual Report for the FY 2023-24, 2. Notice calling the Sixth AGM of the Company, 3. Recommended the re-appointment of the Statutory Auditor of the company
Board Meeting27 May 202414 May 2024
Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audit financials (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the period ended on 31st March 2024 after the review of the audit committee. The Company has submitted its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Electronics Mart India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 after the Audit Committee reviews these results. Electronics Mart India Limited has informed the exchange about the financial result for the period ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

