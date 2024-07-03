SectorRetail
Open₹289.9
Prev. Close₹279.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.52
Day's High₹293.9
Day's Low₹289.75
52 Week's High₹544.9
52 Week's Low₹226
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.94
P/E25.87
EPS10.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
3.86
1.89
1.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0.14
0.14
Reserves
86.39
47.34
-68.28
-62.91
Net Worth
92.04
51.2
-66.25
-60.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Narendra Singh Bapna
Whole-time Director
Pramod Ramdas Ingle
Executive Director
Vaishali Pramod Ingle
Independent Director
Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
Independent Director
Shivani S. Tiwari
Independent Director
Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Bakliwal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by On Door Concepts Ltd
Summary
On Door Concepts Ltd (erstwhile On Door Concepts Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 15, 2014 at Gwalior. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to On Door Concepts Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Ondoor is a fast-upcoming regional omni-channel retailer of groceries and household essentials. The Company has advantage of being one of early entrants in the supermarket industry to offer convenience of both the colony stores as well as hyperlocal home delivery through online orders, most of the stores in respective areas fulfill on-line orders from their respective shelves. The online orders thatget allocated to the store get fulfilled completely by the store inventory. This is controlled by use of technology that has the real-time visibility of the store inventory. The products shown to consumers on website (www.ondoor.com) and mobile app (Ondoor - Online Grocery Shoppi) are only those products, which are made available in the store mapped to their delivery location. The Company opened first store at M P Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in January 2015. Thereafter, launched food items like Groceries viz. Sugar, Toor Dal etc.; opened their 1st storehouse at J K Warehouse Complex, Bhopal in 2015. In 2017, it opened 1st store at Indore; opened their 50th Store at Indore in 2018; opened 1st Franchisee store at Indor
The On Door Concepts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of On Door Concepts Ltd is ₹164.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of On Door Concepts Ltd is 25.87 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a On Door Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of On Door Concepts Ltd is ₹226 and ₹544.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
On Door Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.67%, 6 Month at -40.66%, 3 Month at -27.30% and 1 Month at -15.91%.
