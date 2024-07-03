Summary

On Door Concepts Ltd (erstwhile On Door Concepts Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 15, 2014 at Gwalior. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to On Door Concepts Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Ondoor is a fast-upcoming regional omni-channel retailer of groceries and household essentials. The Company has advantage of being one of early entrants in the supermarket industry to offer convenience of both the colony stores as well as hyperlocal home delivery through online orders, most of the stores in respective areas fulfill on-line orders from their respective shelves. The online orders thatget allocated to the store get fulfilled completely by the store inventory. This is controlled by use of technology that has the real-time visibility of the store inventory. The products shown to consumers on website (www.ondoor.com) and mobile app (Ondoor - Online Grocery Shoppi) are only those products, which are made available in the store mapped to their delivery location. The Company opened first store at M P Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in January 2015. Thereafter, launched food items like Groceries viz. Sugar, Toor Dal etc.; opened their 1st storehouse at J K Warehouse Complex, Bhopal in 2015. In 2017, it opened 1st store at Indore; opened their 50th Store at Indore in 2018; opened 1st Franchisee store at Indor

