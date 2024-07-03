iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

On Door Concepts Ltd Share Price

292
(4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:09 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open289.9
  • Day's High293.9
  • 52 Wk High544.9
  • Prev. Close279.95
  • Day's Low289.75
  • 52 Wk Low 226
  • Turnover (lac)24.52
  • P/E25.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

On Door Concepts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

289.9

Prev. Close

279.95

Turnover(Lac.)

24.52

Day's High

293.9

Day's Low

289.75

52 Week's High

544.9

52 Week's Low

226

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.94

P/E

25.87

EPS

10.82

Divi. Yield

0

On Door Concepts Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

On Door Concepts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

On Door Concepts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:23 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.14%

Non-Promoter- 10.96%

Institutions: 10.96%

Non-Institutions: 50.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

On Door Concepts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.65

3.86

1.89

1.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0.14

0.14

Reserves

86.39

47.34

-68.28

-62.91

Net Worth

92.04

51.2

-66.25

-60.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

On Door Concepts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT On Door Concepts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Narendra Singh Bapna

Whole-time Director

Pramod Ramdas Ingle

Executive Director

Vaishali Pramod Ingle

Independent Director

Ratnakar Venkappa Rai

Independent Director

Shivani S. Tiwari

Independent Director

Sangita Bhamesh Kamble

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Bakliwal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by On Door Concepts Ltd

Summary

On Door Concepts Ltd (erstwhile On Door Concepts Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 15, 2014 at Gwalior. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to On Door Concepts Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Ondoor is a fast-upcoming regional omni-channel retailer of groceries and household essentials. The Company has advantage of being one of early entrants in the supermarket industry to offer convenience of both the colony stores as well as hyperlocal home delivery through online orders, most of the stores in respective areas fulfill on-line orders from their respective shelves. The online orders thatget allocated to the store get fulfilled completely by the store inventory. This is controlled by use of technology that has the real-time visibility of the store inventory. The products shown to consumers on website (www.ondoor.com) and mobile app (Ondoor - Online Grocery Shoppi) are only those products, which are made available in the store mapped to their delivery location. The Company opened first store at M P Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in January 2015. Thereafter, launched food items like Groceries viz. Sugar, Toor Dal etc.; opened their 1st storehouse at J K Warehouse Complex, Bhopal in 2015. In 2017, it opened 1st store at Indore; opened their 50th Store at Indore in 2018; opened 1st Franchisee store at Indor
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the On Door Concepts Ltd share price today?

The On Door Concepts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹292 today.

What is the Market Cap of On Door Concepts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of On Door Concepts Ltd is ₹164.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of On Door Concepts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of On Door Concepts Ltd is 25.87 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of On Door Concepts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a On Door Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of On Door Concepts Ltd is ₹226 and ₹544.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of On Door Concepts Ltd?

On Door Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.67%, 6 Month at -40.66%, 3 Month at -27.30% and 1 Month at -15.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of On Door Concepts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of On Door Concepts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.14 %
Institutions - 10.96 %
Public - 50.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR On Door Concepts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.