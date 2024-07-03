On Door Concepts Ltd Summary

On Door Concepts Ltd (erstwhile On Door Concepts Private Limited) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on December 15, 2014 at Gwalior. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to On Door Concepts Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 01, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior.Ondoor is a fast-upcoming regional omni-channel retailer of groceries and household essentials. The Company has advantage of being one of early entrants in the supermarket industry to offer convenience of both the colony stores as well as hyperlocal home delivery through online orders, most of the stores in respective areas fulfill on-line orders from their respective shelves. The online orders thatget allocated to the store get fulfilled completely by the store inventory. This is controlled by use of technology that has the real-time visibility of the store inventory. The products shown to consumers on website (www.ondoor.com) and mobile app (Ondoor - Online Grocery Shoppi) are only those products, which are made available in the store mapped to their delivery location. The Company opened first store at M P Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh in January 2015. Thereafter, launched food items like Groceries viz. Sugar, Toor Dal etc.; opened their 1st storehouse at J K Warehouse Complex, Bhopal in 2015. In 2017, it opened 1st store at Indore; opened their 50th Store at Indore in 2018; opened 1st Franchisee store at Indore in 2021.As of March 31, 2023, the Company operates nearly 55 stores in cities of Madhya Pradesh. Out of 55 stores, the Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) Stores are 17 and the rest are operated through franchisee model.Apart from these, the Company classify products falling under the categories like Foods, Non-Foods (FMCG) and General Merchandise. Food category includes staples, groceries, fruits & vegetables, snacks & processed foods, dairy & frozen products, beverages and confectionery. FMCG category includes home care products, personal care and toiletries and other over the counter products. General Merchandise category includes crockery, utensils, plastic goods, pooja items etc. The Company plan to expand store network in Western, Northern and Central India and extend network to cover certain parts of Southern India in next few years. For each of these regions, it open and operate new stores on a cluster-based approach. It undertake promotion of stores through print media, local radio, door-to-door campaigns and billboards. The advertising strategy promote the ONDOOR brand and not just merchandise or a particular supermarket store or property location, except specifically targeted local advertising around the time of the opening of a new store. It advertises especially on the eve of festivals and certain holidays. The Company is proposing a Public Issue consisting of 17,84,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 46.20 Crores by raising capital.