|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with the limited review report for the half year period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters On Door Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters On Door Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 along with auditors report and other business matters. On Door Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means inter-alia discussed and considered on the following matters:1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the half-year and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditor s Report with unmodified opinion.2. Appointment of M/s Akash Saxena & Co, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.3. Appointment of M/s Piyush Bindal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Approval accorded for Change in the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of city. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters On Door Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on March 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/03/2024)
