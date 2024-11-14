To consider and approve the audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 along with auditors report and other business matters. On Door Concepts Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means inter-alia discussed and considered on the following matters:1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the half-year and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditor s Report with unmodified opinion.2. Appointment of M/s Akash Saxena & Co, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.3. Appointment of M/s Piyush Bindal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Approval accorded for Change in the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of city. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)