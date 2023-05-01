To,

The Members of

M/s ON DOOR CONCEPTS LIMITED, BHOPAL Phoenix Corporate Park, First Floor, Opp. Vrindawan Garden, Hoshangabad Road Bhopal (MP) 462026.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. ON DOOR CONCEPTSLIMITED (CIN: L52100MP2014PLC033570), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and it cash flows for the year ended as on date . Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit of financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We draw attention to the fact that the Company has been converted from a private limited to a public limited company vide certificate of incorporation dated 01.05.2023. This change in the companys status has implications on its legal and regulatory obligations, and its impact on the financial statements should be duly considered by the users of these financial statements.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

A. The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information required under section 134(3) of The Companies Act 2013. The other information comprises of the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements.

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the matters specified in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: -

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the

Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicated with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our i ndependence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, CARO is applicable to the company, therefore, we give a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable in Annexure A.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) is not applicable as the company has no branches.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) In our opinion and based on our observation, there is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

h) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the directors, none of the Directors is disqualified from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations affecting on the financial position of the company in its financial statements, other than disclosed in notes on accounts.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a)The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The company has not utilized an accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) feature as required under the statutory provisions. Consequently, we were unable to verify whether such a system was operated throughout the year for all transactions, whether the audit trail feature was untampered, and whether the audit trail has been preserved in compliance with the statutory requirements for record retention. Therefore, we disclaim any opinion on the adequacy and operation of the audit trail feature in the companys accounting software.

For BCP JAIN & CO Chartered Accountants (FRN. 000802C) CA AMIT JAIN Partner M. No. 077986 UDIN: 24077986BKBGZG7450 PLACE: BHOPAL DATE: 20/05/2024

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on the Financial Statements of our Report of even date to the members of M/S ON DOOR CONCEPTS LIMITED on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

SR.NO. PARTICULARS REMARKS (i) (a) (A)Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; Yes, The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets. (B)Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has maintained all proper records of intangible assets of the company. (b)Whether these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (c)Whether the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company; According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company does not own any immovable property. NA (d)Whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer; specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets; (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so, whether the company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements; NA (ii) (a) Whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether, in the opinion of the auditor, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and if so, whether they have been properly dealt with in the books of account; As explained to us, Inventory have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. To the best of our knowledge and information provided to us by the management, there is no discrepancies noticed. (b) Whether during any point of time of the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; whether the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company; To the best of our knowledge and information provided to us by the management, company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institution at any point of time during the year. (iii) Whether during the year the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties; According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the Financial Year 2023-24; and therefore clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable. (a) Whether during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans], if so, indicate- According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any entity during the Financial Year 2023- 24, and therefore clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable. (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; (B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; (b) whether the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest; N.A. (c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, whether the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and whether the repayments or receipts are regular; N.A. (d) if the amount is overdue, state the total amount overdue for more than ninety days, and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; N.A. (e) whether any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year [not applicable to companies whose principal business is to give loans]; N.A. (f) whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; N.A. (iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, whether provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with, if not, provide the details thereof; The Company has not given any Loans, corporate Guarantees or Securities or made any Investments covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) In respect of deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with, if not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; if an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not; The company has not received any public deposits during the year and therefore, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) Whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained; As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. (vii) (a) Whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated; According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, sales tax, GST, VAT, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears and no such dues were outstanding as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. However, we report that the company till date of our audit report has not paid ESIC of Rs. 1,34,603.25 and EPF of Rs. 1,98,739.00. (b) Where statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) have not been deposited on account of any dispute, As informed to us, there are no such cases except: then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned (a mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute); • VAT demand of Rs. 149.85 Lakhs of FY 2016-17, pending before the Appellate authority. • Notice issued by the DCIT (TDS), Bhopal for delay in deposit of TDS for the financial year 2021-22. • Liability on account of provisions not made in respect of interest under Section 23 of The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 • TDS Demand amounting to Rs. 64,31,030/- as per TRACES portal, pending for rectifications. (viii) Whether any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year; NIL (ix) (a) Whether the company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and debenture holders. (b) Whether the company is a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender; In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks and debenture holders. (c) Whether term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used may be reported; The company has not taken any term loan during the year. (d) Whether funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated; Nil (e) Whether the company has taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transactions and the amount in each case; Nil (f) Whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, give details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loans raised; Nil (x) (a) Whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those are raised, if not, the details together with delays or default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; During the year the company has raised funds through an initial public offer (IPO). No, default on this account was observed during the course of audit. (b) Whether the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and if so, whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, if not, provide details in respect of amount involved and nature of noncompliance; Based on the certificate from The Company Secretary, we report that the Company has made Preferential Allotment or Private Placement of Shares during the Financial Year 2023-24 in accordance with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of The Companies Act, 2013. (xi) (a) Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, if yes, the nature and the amount involved is to be indicated; To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) Whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; Nil (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle- blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company; Nil (xii) (a) Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability; The Company is not incorporated as a Nidhi Company and hence, this clause is not applicable. (b) Whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent. unencumbered term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability; N.A. (c) Whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof; N.A. (xiii) Whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards; Yes, all transactions with Related Parties covered under sections 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 are in compliance with the said sections and have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards. (xiv) (a) Whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; Yes (b) Whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor; The internal audit report has been considered. (xv) Whether the company has entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act have been complied with; As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any Non cash Transactions with Directors or persons connected with him and therefore, clause (xv) of this order is not applicable. (xvi) (a) Whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and if so, whether the registration has been obtained; No, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (b) Whether the company has conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; The company hasnt performed or conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. (c) whether the company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, if so, whether it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria; No, the company doesnt comes within the definition of a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. (xvii) (d) whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group, if yes, indicate the number of CICs which are part of the Group; The company is not a CIC and hence, clause (xvi) (d) is not applicable. Whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year, if so, state the amount of cash losses; The company has not incurred cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) Whether there has been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, if so, whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors; No statutory auditor has been reportedly resigned during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company and financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report. From the accounts as existing on the date it appears that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existed at the date of balance sheet as and when fall due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet. (xx) (a) Whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; N.A. (b)Whether Any Amount Remaining Unspent Under Subsection (5) Of Section 135 Of the Companies Act, Pursuant to Any Ongoing Project, Has Been Transferred to Special Account in Compliance with The Provision of Subsection (6) Of Section 135 Of the Said Act; N.A. (xxi) Whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, if yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks. N.A.

The clause regarding no qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports is not applicable.