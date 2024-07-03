Summary

MedPlus Health Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name MedPlus Health Services Private Limited at Hyderabad on 30 November, 2006. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 01 June 2021 and name of the Company was changed to MedPlus Health Services Limited on 28 June 2021. The Company is engaged in providing pathological laboratory testing and manufacturing, trading and contract manufacturing of pharma, FMCG and beauty products and rendering of management services to group companies and holds investments in subsidiary companies. The Company has six direct subsidiaries and five step-down subsidiaries.MedPlus is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of revenue and number of stores as of 31 March 2021.The company offer a wide range of products, including (i) pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and (ii) fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers.The company grown from operating initial 48 stores in Hyderabad at the conception of the business to operating Indias second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra

