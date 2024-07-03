iifl-logo-icon 1
Medplus Health Services Ltd Share Price

830.2
(-0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open832
  • Day's High842
  • 52 Wk High875.65
  • Prev. Close832
  • Day's Low825.3
  • 52 Wk Low 598.6
  • Turnover (lac)156.55
  • P/E330.1
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value99.51
  • EPS2.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,924.8
  • Div. Yield0
Medplus Health Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

832

Prev. Close

832

Turnover(Lac.)

156.55

Day's High

842

Day's Low

825.3

52 Week's High

875.65

52 Week's Low

598.6

Book Value

99.51

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,924.8

P/E

330.1

EPS

2.52

Divi. Yield

0

Medplus Health Services Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Medplus Health Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

Medplus Health Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.38%

Non-Promoter- 42.69%

Institutions: 42.69%

Non-Institutions: 16.85%

Custodian: 0.06%

Share Price

Medplus Health Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.86

23.86

371.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,148.72

1,117.42

1,088.92

146.23

Net Worth

1,172.63

1,141.28

1,112.78

517.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.19

2.16

2.24

2.39

yoy growth (%)

1.43

-3.52

-6.2

-6.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.21

-1.65

-2.78

-2.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-16.16

-1.94

-4.3

-3.38

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.39

-0.28

-0.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.26

-1.8

-28.26

31.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.43

-3.52

-6.2

-6.36

Op profit growth

525.74

-61.53

52.78

105.39

EBIT growth

93.19

-54.69

84.07

44.44

Net profit growth

728.93

-54.69

-17.26

-26.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,624.86

4,557.58

3,779.28

3,069.27

2,870.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,624.86

4,557.58

3,779.28

3,069.27

2,870.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.01

46.08

31.36

21.55

17.28

Medplus Health Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medplus Health Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

GANGADI MADHUKAR REDDY

Non Executive Director

Anish Saraf

Independent Director

Murali Sivaraman

Independent Director

Madhavan Ganesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Kumar Srivastava

Whole Time Director & COO

CHERUKUPALLI BHASKAR REDDY

Independent Director

Aparna Surabhi

Additional Director

Muralidharan Thyagarajanm

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medplus Health Services Ltd

Summary

MedPlus Health Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name MedPlus Health Services Private Limited at Hyderabad on 30 November, 2006. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 01 June 2021 and name of the Company was changed to MedPlus Health Services Limited on 28 June 2021. The Company is engaged in providing pathological laboratory testing and manufacturing, trading and contract manufacturing of pharma, FMCG and beauty products and rendering of management services to group companies and holds investments in subsidiary companies. The Company has six direct subsidiaries and five step-down subsidiaries.MedPlus is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of revenue and number of stores as of 31 March 2021.The company offer a wide range of products, including (i) pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and (ii) fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers.The company grown from operating initial 48 stores in Hyderabad at the conception of the business to operating Indias second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra
Company FAQs

What is the Medplus Health Services Ltd share price today?

The Medplus Health Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹830.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd is ₹9924.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medplus Health Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medplus Health Services Ltd is 330.1 and 8.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medplus Health Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medplus Health Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medplus Health Services Ltd is ₹598.6 and ₹875.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medplus Health Services Ltd?

Medplus Health Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.79%, 3 Years at -7.30%, 1 Year at 11.01%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at 28.70% and 1 Month at 3.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medplus Health Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medplus Health Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.39 %
Institutions - 42.70 %
Public - 16.85 %

