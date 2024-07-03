Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹832
Prev. Close₹832
Turnover(Lac.)₹156.55
Day's High₹842
Day's Low₹825.3
52 Week's High₹875.65
52 Week's Low₹598.6
Book Value₹99.51
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,924.8
P/E330.1
EPS2.52
Divi. Yield0
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.86
23.86
371.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,148.72
1,117.42
1,088.92
146.23
Net Worth
1,172.63
1,141.28
1,112.78
517.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.19
2.16
2.24
2.39
yoy growth (%)
1.43
-3.52
-6.2
-6.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.21
-1.65
-2.78
-2.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-16.16
-1.94
-4.3
-3.38
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.39
-0.28
-0.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.26
-1.8
-28.26
31.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.43
-3.52
-6.2
-6.36
Op profit growth
525.74
-61.53
52.78
105.39
EBIT growth
93.19
-54.69
84.07
44.44
Net profit growth
728.93
-54.69
-17.26
-26.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,624.86
4,557.58
3,779.28
3,069.27
2,870.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,624.86
4,557.58
3,779.28
3,069.27
2,870.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.01
46.08
31.36
21.55
17.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
GANGADI MADHUKAR REDDY
Non Executive Director
Anish Saraf
Independent Director
Murali Sivaraman
Independent Director
Madhavan Ganesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Kumar Srivastava
Whole Time Director & COO
CHERUKUPALLI BHASKAR REDDY
Independent Director
Aparna Surabhi
Additional Director
Muralidharan Thyagarajanm
Reports by Medplus Health Services Ltd
Summary
MedPlus Health Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name MedPlus Health Services Private Limited at Hyderabad on 30 November, 2006. The Company converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company, pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 01 June 2021 and name of the Company was changed to MedPlus Health Services Limited on 28 June 2021. The Company is engaged in providing pathological laboratory testing and manufacturing, trading and contract manufacturing of pharma, FMCG and beauty products and rendering of management services to group companies and holds investments in subsidiary companies. The Company has six direct subsidiaries and five step-down subsidiaries.MedPlus is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India in terms of revenue and number of stores as of 31 March 2021.The company offer a wide range of products, including (i) pharmaceutical and wellness products, including medicines, vitamins, medical devices and test kits, and (ii) fast-moving consumer goods, such as home and personal care products, including toiletries, baby care products, soaps and detergents, and sanitizers.The company grown from operating initial 48 stores in Hyderabad at the conception of the business to operating Indias second largest pharmacy retail network of over 2,000 stores distributed across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra
Read More
The Medplus Health Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹830.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medplus Health Services Ltd is ₹9924.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medplus Health Services Ltd is 330.1 and 8.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medplus Health Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medplus Health Services Ltd is ₹598.6 and ₹875.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medplus Health Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.79%, 3 Years at -7.30%, 1 Year at 11.01%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at 28.70% and 1 Month at 3.75%.
