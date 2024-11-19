Medplus Health Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.91
23.86
23.86
371.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,148.72
1,117.42
1,088.92
146.23
Net Worth
1,172.63
1,141.28
1,112.78
517.48
Minority Interest
Debt
88.57
85.8
44.42
7.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.64
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,263.84
1,227.08
1,157.2
524.79
Fixed Assets
192.03
197.32
100.54
24.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
929.72
917.16
418.45
408.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6
0
0
0
Networking Capital
73.68
22.44
630.77
4.93
Inventories
13.96
6.69
3.9
4.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.83
37.61
21.29
11.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
44.91
23
635.84
12.27
Sundry Creditors
-18.37
-14.81
-7.35
-2.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-32.65
-30.05
-22.91
-21.21
Cash
62.43
90.16
7.44
86.68
Total Assets
1,263.86
1,227.08
1,157.2
524.79
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.