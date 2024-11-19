iifl-logo-icon 1
Medplus Health Services Ltd Balance Sheet

826.7
(-0.91%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:07 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.91

23.86

23.86

371.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,148.72

1,117.42

1,088.92

146.23

Net Worth

1,172.63

1,141.28

1,112.78

517.48

Minority Interest

Debt

88.57

85.8

44.42

7.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.64

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,263.84

1,227.08

1,157.2

524.79

Fixed Assets

192.03

197.32

100.54

24.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

929.72

917.16

418.45

408.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6

0

0

0

Networking Capital

73.68

22.44

630.77

4.93

Inventories

13.96

6.69

3.9

4.79

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

65.83

37.61

21.29

11.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

44.91

23

635.84

12.27

Sundry Creditors

-18.37

-14.81

-7.35

-2.43

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-32.65

-30.05

-22.91

-21.21

Cash

62.43

90.16

7.44

86.68

Total Assets

1,263.86

1,227.08

1,157.2

524.79

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

