Medplus Health Services Ltd Key Ratios

769.25
(-2.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:44:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.94

16.06

Op profit growth

-18.01

92.62

EBIT growth

-20.64

89.38

Net profit growth

46.9

218.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.71

3.5

2.11

EBIT margin

2.5

3.34

2.04

Net profit margin

1.98

1.43

0.52

RoCE

13.05

18.9

RoNW

4.56

4.65

RoA

2.58

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2,183.14

1,713.82

538.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1,540.15

1,032.51

-52.37

Book value per share

15,642.26

9,528.45

8,883.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

65.18

-39.84

-51.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.08

0.52

Inventory days

59.76

58.51

Creditor days

-21.07

-20.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.92

-3.47

-2.1

Net debt / equity

0.34

0.93

1.07

Net debt / op. profit

1.8

2.13

4.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.36

-80.4

-80.11

Employee costs

-8.91

-9.05

-9.32

Other costs

-7.01

-7.03

-8.45

