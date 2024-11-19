Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.94
16.06
Op profit growth
-18.01
92.62
EBIT growth
-20.64
89.38
Net profit growth
46.9
218.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.71
3.5
2.11
EBIT margin
2.5
3.34
2.04
Net profit margin
1.98
1.43
0.52
RoCE
13.05
18.9
RoNW
4.56
4.65
RoA
2.58
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2,183.14
1,713.82
538.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1,540.15
1,032.51
-52.37
Book value per share
15,642.26
9,528.45
8,883.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
65.18
-39.84
-51.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.08
0.52
Inventory days
59.76
58.51
Creditor days
-21.07
-20.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.92
-3.47
-2.1
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.93
1.07
Net debt / op. profit
1.8
2.13
4.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.36
-80.4
-80.11
Employee costs
-8.91
-9.05
-9.32
Other costs
-7.01
-7.03
-8.45
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
