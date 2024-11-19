Medplus Health Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-16.16
-1.94
-4.3
-3.38
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.39
-0.28
-0.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.26
-1.8
-28.26
31.93
Other operating items
Operating
-14.06
-4.14
-32.84
28.25
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.03
-0.21
-0.03
Free cash flow
-14
-4.11
-33.05
28.22
Equity raised
277.28
198.51
238.34
278.15
Investing
3.4
0
24.7
8.99
Financing
43.03
86.06
86.06
51.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
309.71
280.46
316.04
366.39
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
