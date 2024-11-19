iifl-logo-icon 1
Medplus Health Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

811.35
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Medplus Health FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-16.16

-1.94

-4.3

-3.38

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.39

-0.28

-0.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.26

-1.8

-28.26

31.93

Other operating items

Operating

-14.06

-4.14

-32.84

28.25

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.03

-0.21

-0.03

Free cash flow

-14

-4.11

-33.05

28.22

Equity raised

277.28

198.51

238.34

278.15

Investing

3.4

0

24.7

8.99

Financing

43.03

86.06

86.06

51.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

309.71

280.46

316.04

366.39

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

Read More

