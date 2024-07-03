Medplus Health Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
4,134.36
3,304.59
2,813.37
2,263.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,134.36
3,304.59
2,813.37
2,263.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.55
32.38
18.31
17.2
Total Income
4,163.91
3,336.98
2,831.69
2,280.74
Total Expenditure
3,886.14
3,120.55
2,593.28
2,107.18
PBIDT
277.76
216.43
238.41
173.56
Interest
71.31
60.76
47.85
40.21
PBDT
206.46
155.67
190.56
133.35
Depreciation
165
125.76
85.25
64.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.42
8.58
26.77
23.16
Deferred Tax
-8.98
-2.21
-4.75
1.09
Reported Profit After Tax
32.02
23.55
83.28
45.03
Minority Interest After NP
-0.06
0.37
-0.79
-0.48
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.08
23.18
84.07
45.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.08
23.18
84.07
45.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.69
2.16
7.66
469.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.91
23.86
23.86
0.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.71
6.54
8.47
7.66
PBDTM(%)
4.99
4.71
6.77
5.89
PATM(%)
0.77
0.71
2.96
1.98
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.