|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
40.38%
40.38%
40.38%
40.45%
40.41%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
42.69%
37.02%
37.41%
38.14%
37.85%
Non-Institutions
16.85%
22.51%
22.1%
21.3%
21.61%
Total Non-Promoter
59.54%
59.53%
59.51%
59.44%
59.46%
Custodian
0.06%
0.07%
0.09%
0.09%
0.11%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.Read More
