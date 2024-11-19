iifl-logo-icon 1
Medplus Health Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

828.95
(-1.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Medplus Health Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

40.38%

40.38%

40.38%

40.45%

40.41%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

42.69%

37.02%

37.41%

38.14%

37.85%

Non-Institutions

16.85%

22.51%

22.1%

21.3%

21.61%

Total Non-Promoter

59.54%

59.53%

59.51%

59.44%

59.46%

Custodian

0.06%

0.07%

0.09%

0.09%

0.11%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.38%

Non-Promoter- 42.69%

Institutions: 42.69%

Non-Institutions: 16.85%

Custodian: 0.06%

Medplus Health: Related NEWS

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Medplus Health Services Ltd

