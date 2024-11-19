Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.19
2.16
2.24
2.39
yoy growth (%)
1.43
-3.52
-6.2
-6.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-5.21
-1.65
-2.78
-2.76
As % of sales
237.52
76.48
124.33
115.5
Other costs
-9.07
-2.44
-4.47
-2.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
413.11
112.77
199.56
121.93
Operating profit
-12.09
-1.93
-5.02
-3.28
OPM
-550.63
-89.26
-223.89
-137.44
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.39
-0.28
-0.29
Interest expense
-12.39
-4.3
0
-1.04
Other income
8.48
0.37
1
1.24
Profit before tax
-16.16
-1.94
-4.3
-3.38
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.16
-1.94
-4.3
-3.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.81
Net profit
-16.16
-1.94
-4.3
-5.2
yoy growth (%)
728.93
-54.69
-17.26
-26.66
NPM
-736.02
-90.06
-191.78
-217.42
Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.
