Medplus Health Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

839.6
(3.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:39:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.19

2.16

2.24

2.39

yoy growth (%)

1.43

-3.52

-6.2

-6.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-5.21

-1.65

-2.78

-2.76

As % of sales

237.52

76.48

124.33

115.5

Other costs

-9.07

-2.44

-4.47

-2.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

413.11

112.77

199.56

121.93

Operating profit

-12.09

-1.93

-5.02

-3.28

OPM

-550.63

-89.26

-223.89

-137.44

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.39

-0.28

-0.29

Interest expense

-12.39

-4.3

0

-1.04

Other income

8.48

0.37

1

1.24

Profit before tax

-16.16

-1.94

-4.3

-3.38

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.16

-1.94

-4.3

-3.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.81

Net profit

-16.16

-1.94

-4.3

-5.2

yoy growth (%)

728.93

-54.69

-17.26

-26.66

NPM

-736.02

-90.06

-191.78

-217.42


