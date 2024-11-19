iifl-logo-icon 1
Medplus Health Services Ltd Board Meeting

797.85
(2.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Medplus Health CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the board of directors held on December 18, 2024
Board Meeting12 Nov 202410 Oct 2024
Medplus Health Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202427 Jun 2024
Medplus Health Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024.under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 & Trading Window Closure under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 2, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting28 May 202430 Mar 2024
Medplus Health Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024, under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
Medplus Health Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to discuss the management recommendation to not proceed with the approval for Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) received from shareholders on November 30 2023. Outcome of Board meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202427 Dec 2023
Medplus Health Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for the Designated Employees Directors and their relatives will remain closed from January 1 2024 to February 4 2024 i.e 48 hours of declaration of results to the Stock Exchanges. Outcome of Board meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

PI Opportunities Fund pares 5.8% stake in Medplus Health

19 Nov 2024|09:53 AM

Invesco Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2.6% apiece, while Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 1.3% stake.

