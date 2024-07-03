iifl-logo-icon 1
Brand Concepts Ltd Share Price

474.45
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:57 AM

  • Open478.95
  • Day's High479.25
  • 52 Wk High966.1
  • Prev. Close478.95
  • Day's Low472.5
  • 52 Wk Low 417.7
  • Turnover (lac)99.52
  • P/E70.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.35
  • EPS6.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)532.23
  • Div. Yield0
Brand Concepts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

478.95

Prev. Close

478.95

Turnover(Lac.)

99.52

Day's High

479.25

Day's Low

472.5

52 Week's High

966.1

52 Week's Low

417.7

Book Value

53.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

532.23

P/E

70.63

EPS

6.8

Divi. Yield

0

Brand Concepts Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 19 Oct, 2023

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Brand Concepts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brand Concepts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.33%

Non-Promoter- 1.89%

Institutions: 1.89%

Non-Institutions: 49.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brand Concepts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.13

10.58

10.58

10.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.13

17.44

7.79

7.07

Net Worth

56.26

28.02

18.37

17.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

42.79

71.28

81.8

68.36

yoy growth (%)

-39.96

-12.86

19.65

9.64

Raw materials

-23.89

-32.35

-39.56

-32

As % of sales

55.82

45.38

48.36

46.81

Employee costs

-7.53

-14.08

-12.52

-9.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.69

-1.39

3.77

3.03

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.46

-1.17

-1.29

Tax paid

2.38

0.28

-1.1

-0.78

Working capital

-2.27

0.36

2.95

16.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.96

-12.86

19.65

9.64

Op profit growth

-172.15

-48.06

9.51

23.73

EBIT growth

-237.7

-58.4

12.09

21.7

Net profit growth

469.84

-141.54

18.73

56.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

250.62

163.22

86.17

42.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

250.62

163.22

86.17

42.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.38

0.62

0.61

1.53

Brand Concepts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brand Concepts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prateek Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

Abhinav Kumar

Director

Annapurna Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Gupta

Independent Director

Manish Saksena

Independent Director

Kushagra Praveen Toshniwal

Independent Director

Govind Shrikhande

Independent Director

Narender Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brand Concepts Ltd

Summary

Brand Concepts Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Brand Concepts Private Limited on 4th October, 2007. Subsequently, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brand Concepts Limited on 8th December, 2017.Mr. Ganesh Dhoot, Mr. Arpit Dhoot, Ms. Kalpana Sharma and Mr. Rakesh Singhwi incorporated Brand Concepts Private Limited in year 2007. In 2010, the Promoter Mr. Pradeep Maheshwari took over the Company from Dhoot Family with an aim of developing licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in Bags, Travel Gears & Accessories for the Indian Market. Later on, in 2010, M/s. Pradeep Maheshwari HUF and IFF Overseas Pvt. Ltd. were introduced as New Promoters.Brand Concepts has emerged as a leading platform in licensed fashion and lifestyle products, with a focus on travel gear, bags, and accessories. It specializes in the manufacturing & retailing of bags, travel gear & fashion accessories for the Indian & International markets. The Company is a premier resource for licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in category - travel gears, bags and accessories. It is a leader in product design, quality and knowledge of the product based on its lengthy experience. The Company design and manufacture stylish and durable backpacks, including laptop bags, duffle gym bags, rucksacks and schoolbackpacks. It has a versatile collection of mens belts and wallets, including trendy to formal styles, featuring slim, durable
Company FAQs

What is the Brand Concepts Ltd share price today?

The Brand Concepts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brand Concepts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brand Concepts Ltd is ₹532.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brand Concepts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brand Concepts Ltd is 70.63 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brand Concepts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brand Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brand Concepts Ltd is ₹417.7 and ₹966.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brand Concepts Ltd?

Brand Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.28%, 3 Years at 128.87%, 1 Year at -37.88%, 6 Month at -22.81%, 3 Month at -23.31% and 1 Month at -11.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brand Concepts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.34 %
Institutions - 1.90 %
Public - 49.77 %

