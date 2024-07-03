SectorRetail
Open₹478.95
Prev. Close₹478.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹99.52
Day's High₹479.25
Day's Low₹472.5
52 Week's High₹966.1
52 Week's Low₹417.7
Book Value₹53.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)532.23
P/E70.63
EPS6.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.13
10.58
10.58
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.13
17.44
7.79
7.07
Net Worth
56.26
28.02
18.37
17.65
Minority Interest
Revenue
42.79
71.28
81.8
68.36
yoy growth (%)
-39.96
-12.86
19.65
9.64
Raw materials
-23.89
-32.35
-39.56
-32
As % of sales
55.82
45.38
48.36
46.81
Employee costs
-7.53
-14.08
-12.52
-9.76
Profit before tax
-8.69
-1.39
3.77
3.03
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.46
-1.17
-1.29
Tax paid
2.38
0.28
-1.1
-0.78
Working capital
-2.27
0.36
2.95
16.35
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.96
-12.86
19.65
9.64
Op profit growth
-172.15
-48.06
9.51
23.73
EBIT growth
-237.7
-58.4
12.09
21.7
Net profit growth
469.84
-141.54
18.73
56.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
250.62
163.22
86.17
42.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
250.62
163.22
86.17
42.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.38
0.62
0.61
1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prateek Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
Abhinav Kumar
Director
Annapurna Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Gupta
Independent Director
Manish Saksena
Independent Director
Kushagra Praveen Toshniwal
Independent Director
Govind Shrikhande
Independent Director
Narender Kabra
Summary
Brand Concepts Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Brand Concepts Private Limited on 4th October, 2007. Subsequently, The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Brand Concepts Limited on 8th December, 2017.Mr. Ganesh Dhoot, Mr. Arpit Dhoot, Ms. Kalpana Sharma and Mr. Rakesh Singhwi incorporated Brand Concepts Private Limited in year 2007. In 2010, the Promoter Mr. Pradeep Maheshwari took over the Company from Dhoot Family with an aim of developing licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in Bags, Travel Gears & Accessories for the Indian Market. Later on, in 2010, M/s. Pradeep Maheshwari HUF and IFF Overseas Pvt. Ltd. were introduced as New Promoters.Brand Concepts has emerged as a leading platform in licensed fashion and lifestyle products, with a focus on travel gear, bags, and accessories. It specializes in the manufacturing & retailing of bags, travel gear & fashion accessories for the Indian & International markets. The Company is a premier resource for licensed fashion and lifestyle brands in category - travel gears, bags and accessories. It is a leader in product design, quality and knowledge of the product based on its lengthy experience. The Company design and manufacture stylish and durable backpacks, including laptop bags, duffle gym bags, rucksacks and schoolbackpacks. It has a versatile collection of mens belts and wallets, including trendy to formal styles, featuring slim, durable
The Brand Concepts Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹474.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brand Concepts Ltd is ₹532.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brand Concepts Ltd is 70.63 and 8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brand Concepts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brand Concepts Ltd is ₹417.7 and ₹966.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brand Concepts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.28%, 3 Years at 128.87%, 1 Year at -37.88%, 6 Month at -22.81%, 3 Month at -23.31% and 1 Month at -11.86%.
