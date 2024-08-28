|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting will be held on 28th August, 2024 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the following business. Outcome of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Revised Outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on 28th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
