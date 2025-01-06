Brand Concepts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.69
-1.39
3.77
3.03
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.46
-1.17
-1.29
Tax paid
2.38
0.28
-1.1
-0.78
Working capital
-2.27
0.36
2.95
16.35
Other operating items
Operating
-9.71
-2.2
4.43
17.3
Capital expenditure
-2.16
0.75
1.38
1.22
Free cash flow
-11.87
-1.45
5.81
18.52
Equity raised
27.83
31.11
25.78
3.44
Investing
0.03
0
0
0
Financing
27.44
16.29
13.57
18.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
43.43
45.95
45.17
39.97
