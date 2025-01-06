iifl-logo-icon 1
Brand Concepts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

473.3
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Brand Concepts FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.69

-1.39

3.77

3.03

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.46

-1.17

-1.29

Tax paid

2.38

0.28

-1.1

-0.78

Working capital

-2.27

0.36

2.95

16.35

Other operating items

Operating

-9.71

-2.2

4.43

17.3

Capital expenditure

-2.16

0.75

1.38

1.22

Free cash flow

-11.87

-1.45

5.81

18.52

Equity raised

27.83

31.11

25.78

3.44

Investing

0.03

0

0

0

Financing

27.44

16.29

13.57

18.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

43.43

45.95

45.17

39.97

